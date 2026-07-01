This is the first Motorola phone to support AirDrop via Quick Share

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Motorola Razr Fold now supports sharing files with iPhones via Quick Share.

We can confirm that the feature is working on our Razr Fold unit.

This device joins phones from HONOR, Google, Samsung, and others in supporting AirDrop.

Google surprised us last year when it announced that Quick Share was now compatible with Apple’s AirDrop. The Pixel 10 series debuted this functionality, and it’s slowly been coming to other smartphones. We can now confirm that one of Motorola’s latest devices has received this capability.

Colleague Zac Kew-Denniss reports that his Razr Fold now supports sharing with Apple devices. Zac says he was indeed able to share files from the Fold to his MacBook (aptly named The Big Mac) via Quick Share. Check out the screenshots below.

This support didn’t exactly come out of the blue, though. Google previously noted on its website that the Razr Fold would “soon” receive Quick Share-AirDrop compatibility. Other phones scheduled to get this functionality include the HONOR Magic 8 Pro, OPPO Find X8 series, and the vivo X300/X300 Pro.

Does your Android phone support sharing with an iPhone via Quick Share? 1 votes Yes, it does 0 % No, it doesn't 0 % I'm not sure 100 %

These phones will join a host of other devices that have already received AirDrop compatibility. This includes the Pixel 9 series and higher, Pixel 8a and higher, Galaxy S24 series and newer, Galaxy Z6 foldables and newer, OnePlus 15, OPPO Find N6, OPPO Find X9 series, HONOR Magic V6, and vivo X300 Ultra. Either way, the Razr Fold is the first Moto phone to receive this functionality.

This feature means an Android user can share a file locally via Quick Share, while the iPhone user receives it via AirDrop. In other words, neither party has to download extra apps.

Follow