Fresh Motorola Razr 40 Ultra leak reveals everything, including price

The phone is believed to cost between €1,169 to €1,199 in Europe.

A full spec sheet of the device has also leaked.

An extensive and reliable Motorola Razr 40 Ultra leak just popped up, disclosing all of its specs, marketing images, and international pricing. It’s not like the Razr 40 Ultra was a complete mystery so far. Tipster Evan Blass has been crucial in leaking the phone over the past few weeks. However, folks at WinFuture are now one step ahead and have sourced every little detail about the new Razr.

Starting with the price, the publication reports that the Razr 40 Ultra could cost anywhere between €1,169 to €1,199 in Europe. That’s almost the same price as the Razr 2022 when it launched last year.

Remember, Motorola is also expected to release the new foldable in the US this time. Word has it that it’ll be renamed as the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) in North America. While there’s usually a bit of a difference between the European and US pricing of Motorola phones, given the leak, we expect the company to ask for around $1,200 to $1,300 for the Razr 40 Ultra. That’s a tad more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but then, you get more real estate up front and possibly a superior folding mechanism with less creasing on the inner screen.

Elsewhere, WinFuture’s article reveals a full spec sheet of the phone. We also got a glimpse of it before when a retailer accidentally listed the Razr 40 Ultra on their website. However, the new leak tells us a bit more.

For instance, that mammoth outer screen measures 3.6 inches and features a 165hz refresh rate. The CPU is now confirmed to be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. 33W fast charging and wireless charging are also said to be on board. The rest of the specs that were outed before include — a dual primary camera setup with 12MP + 13MP shooters, a 32MP selfie camera, dual-SIM support, a 3,800mAh battery, and an IP52 rating for limited dust and water protection.

