Motorola Razr Plus leaked on retailer site ahead of launch

TL;DR A listing for Motorola’s premium foldable was spotted on a retailer’s website.

The listing provides new official images of the Motorola Razr Plus.

The listing also provides a full spec sheet for the device.

Leaks for Motorola’s upcoming foldables have been plentiful over the last few weeks. Just a couple of days ago, in fact, we learned that the Motorola Razr Ultra will likely be branded as the Motorola Razr Plus in the US. The latest leak, however, gives us a new look at the Razr Plus and confirms the core specs.

As spotted by Twitter user Abhishek Yadav, the Egyptian retail website Extra.com has included listings for the Razr Plus. These listings, which are still live at the time of writing, come with new official images and a spec sheet.

The website appears to confirm an earlier leak that we would see a blue and reddish pink colorway called Glacier Blue and Viva Magenta respectively. However, that leak suggested that the black colorway would be known as Phantom Black, but this listing says it is called Infinite Black.

Moving on to the specs, it seems that the main display will be a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2640. This runs contrary to previous reports that suggested an AMOLED display. It will also be running on an octa-core processor with a speed of 3.20GHz. This processor is likely a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip.

For memory, it looks like earlier leaks were right on the spot with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, the rear cameras are listed as 32MP and 8MP. Strangely enough, the listing provides two specs for the selfie camera 12MP and 13MP. Since there’s only one selfie camera cutout, it’s probably a good idea to take these specs with a grain of salt.

A few other important details include the battery which is said to be 3800mAh, NFC support, Nano SIM and eSIM support, wireless charging and power sharing, and a fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has confirmed it will be holding a launch event on June 1. According to the website, the Motorola Razr Plus is 3,999SAR, which would be about $1,066 in the US. A previous leak also suggested the European price could be €1,202.93.

