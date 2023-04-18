Motorola's two new Razr foldables get a US launch date in latest leak

Evan Blass

TL;DR A popular tipster has confirmed that the Motorola Razr 2023 lineup is coming to the US. We also have the exact launch date.

The company is expected to release two new foldable flip phones dubbed the “Motorola Razr Pro” and the “Motorola Razr Lite.”

Motorola is expected to launch not one but two foldable phones this year. No, it’s not jumping on the Galaxy Fold bandwagon with a tablet-sized foldable. Instead, the company may be planning to launch two versions of the clamshell Motorola Razr. According to tipster Max Jambor, the phones dubbed “Motorola Razr Pro” and “Motorola Razr Lite” will launch in Madrid, Spain, on June 1. Jambor separately told Android Authority that the foldables would also see a US debut (in New York City) on the same date.

The launch date was also previously leaked by tipster Evan Blass, but we didn’t know the launch regions at the time. While the previous Motorola Razr launched in select European countries, it never made it to the US. So this is good news for buyers in the country looking for alternatives to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip range.

Meanwhile, one of the two new Razrs leaked just a few days back. The so-called Razr Lite is expected to carry a tiny external display, a dual camera system, and a folding screen with a punch holder cutout. There’s no word yet on its other specifications.

The more expensive flip phone, the alleged Motorola Razr Pro, should be a full-fledged flagship Galaxy Z Flip 5 competitor with a massive cover display and a redesigned UI.

We expect both phones to launch in China before heading to other markets. This means if the latest information is accurate, we should see the devices debut well ahead of the June release in the US and Europe.

