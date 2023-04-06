Motorola Edge 40 leak reveals four different colorways

Roland Quandt

TL;DR New renders of the Motorola Edge 40 have leaked.

The images show off four colorways for the device.

Three of the four colors have a faux leather texture.

When the Motorola Edge 40 Pro launched earlier this week, it was kind of a surprise we didn’t hear anything about the Edge 40. While the phone is still missing in action, we do have some news thanks to a recent leak.

It appears Roland Quandt of WinFuture managed to get his hands on some pictures of the Motorola Edge 40. The leak shows the phone in four different colorways: Viva Magenta, Nebula Green, Lunar Blue, and Eclipse Black. Interestingly enough, only three of the four colors have a faux leather texture with Lunar Blue as the exception.

If Viva Magenta is catching your eye, it could be because it was named the Pantone Color of the Year and first debuted on the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. This achievement is signified by the badge located near the bottom on the backside of the handset.

Although the phone has yet to come out, we do have some information to go on based on leaks. It’s expected that the Edge 40 could run on a Dimensity 8020 processor, joined by 8GB of RAM and 128GB to 256GB of storage. Powering the device could be a 4,400mAh battery that supports 68W wired TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging.

The phone is also believed to have a Full HD Plus OLED display. As for the cameras, there should be two rear cameras and a selfie camera. The main camera is expected to be 50MP, while the ultrawide will sport 13MP and the selfie will get 32MP.

Unfortunately, it’s still unknown when this phone will arrive on store shelves as the company has yet to announce the handset.

