Motorola Razr Lite leaks: What makes this foldable Lite?

OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

TL;DR Motorola is apparently working on a second foldable phone for 2023.

This is a more affordable phone that could be called the Motorola Razr Lite or Razr 2023.

It would purportedly be positioned below the so-called Razr Plus 2023.

Motorola was the first smartphone brand to launch a clamshell phone with a folding display, revealing the rebooted Razr back in 2019. We’ve already heard rumors about a Razr Plus 2023, and it looks like another Motorola foldable is indeed on the way.

Reliable leaker Steve ‘OnLeaks‘ Hemmerstoffer and MySmartPrice posted 3D renders of an upcoming Razr foldable. Check out the image at the top of the page and the pictures below.

The sources claim that this handset could be called the Motorola Razr Lite or Motorola Razr 2023. The phone will apparently be positioned below a so-called Razr Plus 2023 as a more affordable option.

So what would make this a Lite handset? Well, the renders clearly show one downgrade compared to the Razr 2022, namely the tiny cover display. Otherwise, we’re guessing that Motorola could make changes to the processor, camera sensors, and more to achieve a lower price.

Other notable Motorola Razr Lite features spotted via these renders include a dual rear camera system, a folding screen with a punch-hole cutout, and what could be a side fingerprint scanner.

There’s no word on a price window, but we hope the Razr Lite is more in line with upper mid-range handsets than rivals like the £849 (~$1,054) OPPO Find N2 Flip and $1,000 Galaxy Z Flip 4.

