The Motorola Razr 2026 just showed up in light purple

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola could be gearing up to launch the Razr 2026 with a new processor, more RAM, and extra storage configurations.

The upcoming Motorola Razr 2026 appeared in a TENAA regulatory listing in a light purple colorway.

The subtle purple hue could be branded as PANTONE African Violet, according to an earlier leak.

Motorola’s next lineup of clamshell foldables might be right around the corner. The company showed off the Motorola Razr 2025 and upcoming Razr Fold in custom FIFA edition colorways at MWC 2026, but didn’t reveal any hints about new Razr flip phones. That said, the Razr 2025 lineup debuted in April of last year, and there’s a good chance the same will be true of the Razr 2026 series this year. The Motorola Razr 2026 was just spotted on the Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center (TENAA) regulatory database in China, all but confirming its specs and design.

The image below shows off what appears to be the Motorola Razr 2026 in the rumored “PANTONE African Violet” shade. It’s a light purple color unlike anything available for the current Razr 2025, a sign that this is indeed the unreleased Razr 2026 model. On the design front, the Razr 2026 render appears to be virtually identical to its predecessor. The cover screen is still smaller than the Razr Plus 2025 or Razr Ultra 2025.

The regulatory listing seemingly confirms an eight-core chipset for the Razr 2026, although it doesn’t specify which one. The 2.75GHz clock speed listed could align with the MediaTek Dimensity 8000, which is an eight-core chipset with a 4+4 configuration. The current Motorola Razr 2025 is powered by the Dimensity 7400X.

The other expected hardware change is a new 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. This would be a departure from the 13MP ultrawide camera currently used as a secondary shooter on the Razr 2025. However, Motorola has played around with ultrawide and telephoto cameras on its flip phones — the current Razr Plus 2025 sports a 50MP, 2x telephoto and the Razr Ultra 2025 offers a 50MP ultrawide.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

There’s no official word on display specifications from the regulatory listing. If the Razr 2026 does match the core specs of the Razr 2025, we could be looking at a 3.6-inch cover screen and a 6.9-inch main screen.

The listing further suggests that Motorola will offer more storage and RAM configurations on the Razr 2026, corroborating earlier certification documents. We could see memory options up to 18GB and storage tiers up to 1TB, per the filing. If true, that would be quite the jump from 8GB, 256GB configuration available for the current Motorola Razr 2025.

Keep an eye out for an official Motorola Razr 2026 series launch, which might happen as soon as next month. The current model retails for just $699, making it one of the best foldable deals around.

Follow