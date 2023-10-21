Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you getting yourself a Motorola Razr 2023? It’s a great little flip phone. And while it is one of the most affordable foldable phones, it still costs a good amount of cash at $699.99. You’ll want to make sure to keep it pristine, and the best way to protect it is by getting one of the best Motorola Razr 2023 cases. Let’s go over our favorite ones.

By the way, this is the list of the best Motorola Razr 2023 cases. This is the more affordable version without the large external screen. If you have the other version, we also have a list of the best Motorola Razr Plus cases.

Motorola Razr (2023) Motorola Razr (2023) 5G compatibility • Iconic foldable design • Flex view camera MSRP: $699.99 The Motorola Razr (2023) is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1.5-inch OLED external display. The phone has a 4,200mAh battery with 30W TurboPower and 5W wireless charging. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Motorola razr | 2023 | Unlocked | Made for US 8/128 | 32MP Camera | Sage Green See price at Amazon Motorola razr | 2023 | Unlocked | Made for US 8/128 | 32MP Camera | Sage Green

The best Motorola Razr 2023 cases Phones with moving parts are less resistant, and are harder to protect. You have to make sure to pick the right Motorola Razr 2023 case. Thankfully, we’ve tested many brands and done extensive research. Here are our top picks.

Editor’s note: We will update this list of the best Motorola Razr 2023 cases as more become available.

Motorola Frosted Clear Case

If you like sticking with manufacturer accessories, Motorola makes its own cases for most phones, including the Motorola Razr 2023. The Motorola Frosted Clear Case is great. It offers a slim design with a semi-transparent frosted material. It’s also “scratch-resistant” and works well with wireless chargers. It’s also available in three colors: Summer Lilac, Sage Green, and Crystal.

This Motorola Razr 2023 case isn’t yet available as of the time of this writing, but it should be ready to ship anytime soon. Likely around the time the phone is actually available in the USA, on October 25, 2023.

Foluu Clear Case

You can find great deals if you’re willing to go with a third-party manufacturer. Take the Foluu Clear case as an example, which is only $9.99. Its thin profile and super clear material make it one of the best Motorola Razr 2023 cases. It is as close to unnoticeable as a case can be.

While it might not be the best for protection, the air-cushioned corners should handle drops relatively well, and you will avoid most scratches. All while enjoying the natural look of your gorgeous device.

Cresee Case

If you want one of the best Motorola Razr 2023 cases with a thin profile, the Cresee Case is a great option. This one isn’t clear, but has a very simple design that doesn’t change your phone’s nature too much. It is also available in three colors: black, green, and red.

This Cresee Case is also pretty affordable at $12.99. And while it likely won’t be the best for drop protection, it will add a helpful layer of protection that will keep scratches at bay.

Cresee Leather Case

Now, if you want something a bit more style, the Cresee Leather Case has it. It’s also only $12.99, but it is made of vegan leather, giving it a classic look with a bit more texture to avoid slips. It still works with wireless chargers. It also comes in three color versions: black, blue, and purple.

Otherwise, the phone is still pretty basic and isn’t the best at drop protection. We’ll go over some better options for that in the next sections.

Niuuro Leather Phone Cover with Finger Loop

Leather case fans will definitely agree that this is one of the best Motorola Razr 2023 cases. It is made of PU leather, but has a more natural look to it. Not to mention, it comes with a finger loop, which can be used for carrying the phone around, or as a popsocket replacement.

The manufacturer claims the case has full wireless charging compatibility. You get to pick between black, brown, and red hues. It also costs only $11.99!

Nakedcellphone Case with Clip

You might be a fan of holsters, in which case, you will find the Nakedcellphone Case with Clip to be among the best Motorola Razr 2023 cases. It comes with a holsfer that moves around freely, keeping your phone in place and accessible.

Of course, it also comes with a case, which adds a good layer of protection, and also comes with a textured design to ensure a better grip. It’s a bit more expensive at $24.99, but you get more than just a case.

FAQs

Does the Motorola Razr 2023 come with a case? No. While some manufacturers include a case with some of their devices, the Motorola Razr 2023 doesn’t come with a case in the box. You will have to purchase one separately, if you want one.

Do Motorola Razr 2023 cases affect wireless charging? Most cases manufacturers now build cases with wireless charging in mind, so most shouldn’t affect wireless charging capabilities. That said, some might not work well with wireless chargers, especially the thicker ones made with more intrusive materials.

Is the Motorola Razr 2023 water resistant? The Motorola Razr 2023 is equipped with an IP52 rating. This means it has very minimal water resistance. It can handle light water sprays at up to 15 degrees from the vertical. Our advice is that you avoid getting it wet.

Can I use Motorola Razr 40 cases with the USA Moto Razr 2023? These phones are identical. You should have no issues using a Motorola Razr 40 cases with the Moto Razr 2023 from the USA.

