Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Motorola Razr Plus is a great device. It is easily one of the best foldable phones, featuring a large cover display, a great flip design, and an overall great experience. One thing is for sure, though: the device isn’t very resistant. It only has an IP52 rating, and the foldable nature makes it more prone to damage. You’ll want to protect it. Let’s talk about the best Motorola Razr Plus cases.

The best Motorola Razr Plus cases Having moving parts makes it harder to find the right case, but we’ve tested many brands and done extensive research. Here are our top picks.

Motorola Clear Case

Some prefer getting accessories straight from the same phone manufacturer. Lucky for you, Motorola creates its own cases, and the official Motorola Razr Plus case is actually pretty nice. It is clear and thin, so you can continue enjoying the natural look of the device, which is a really aesthetically pleasing one.

If you want to match your device color with the case, you can pick between three colors for the case trim. These are the same colors as the ones in which the Razr Plus is available: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. It’s compatible with wireless charging, too. If all of this sounds expensive, it kind of is. The case costs $49.99. It’s a great case, though.

ZAGG Bridgetown

If you’re not going to get an official Motorola case, but want something Motorola recommends, this is another great option. It’s also the most expensive Motorola Razr Plus case on this list, though. It costs $54.99. That said, it is an excellent case if you want to protect your device more.

This case is made with D3O Bio, a plant-based material that is soft, but hardens on impact. It’s said to be made to handle 10-foot drops, which is outstanding, especially for a case made for a foldable phone. It’s still relatively thin for a case with this much protection, and it even has an antimicrobial treatment.

Cresee Case

The cases listed above are outstanding, but they are pricey. You can get great cases that still offer ample protection for much lower prices. If you’re looking for a thinner case, the Cresee Case is definitely one of the best Motorola Razr Plus cases. And it’s only $14.99!

Just keep in mind this is a thin case, so it prioritizes looks and comfort. As such, it won’t offer much in terms of drop protection. It should keep scratches and scuffs at bay, though. It even has an integrated external screen protector. It’s also compatible with wireless charging, and you get to pick between three colors: black, green, or red.

Nakedcellphone Case with Clip

Are you a fan of clip holsters? They seem to be making a comeback with foldable flip phones. Check out the Nakedcellphone Case with Clip. It offers a thin case with a grid texture for improved handling. Additionally, you will get a holster, which can hold your device both facing in or out.

The holster clip can rotate, and the manufacturer claims full wireless charging support. And if you care for customization, it comes available in eight colors. The Nakedcellphone Case with Clip costs $24.95.

Haeuorey Case

Those looking for something with a bit more design flair will likely prefer something like the Haeuorey Case. It looks really nice, featuring a back with carbon fiber and leather accents, along with a bright red line dividing them.

Looks alone don’t make this one of the best Motorola Razr Plus cases, though. It is also very resistant. It’s been tested to survive over 3,800 drops at heights of 6.8ft. The manufacturer also claims it is wireless charging-compatible. As if all those features weren’t enough, the case is also very affordable at just $11.48.

Poetic Spartan Case

There aren’t many “rugged” cases for this device. The moving parts make it harder to make something too resistant. With that in mind, it was easy for us to decide which was the best Motorola Razr Plus case for those who want next-level protection. The Poetic Spartan Case is $34.95, and it is our favorite rugged case for this handset.

For starters, it looks very cool and comes from a brand with an excellent reputation. The case has undergone military-grade drop testing. It is shockproof, drop-proof, impact-resistant, and scratch-proof. It even comes with a built-in kickstand. Surprisingly enough, it still supports wireless charging!

FAQs

Does the Motorola Razr Plus come with a case? No. While some manufacturers do include a case with their smartphones, this is not the case with Motorola Razr Plus.

Do Motorola Razr Plus cases support wireless charging? Some Motorola Razr Plus cases do work with wireless charging. Especially the thin ones. Wireless charging can stop working when using thicker cases made with certain materials, though. It’s best to check the product descriptions, read reviews, or contact the case manufacturer to make sure.

Is the Motorola Razr Plus water resistant? The Motorola Razr Plus has an IP52 rating. This means it has very minimal water protection. Basically, it can handle light water sprays at up to 15 degrees from the vertical. We would not risk it too much, if at all.

Comments