The best sub-$400 phone just dropped below $285 for the first time

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’ve been eyeing a budget phone that doesn’t feel like a compromise, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is having its Black Friday moment. It already sits on our best budget phones rundown as the top pick under $400, and today’s tasty discount pushes it below $285 for the first time.

At the time of writing, Amazon has the Moto G Stylus (2025) on sale for $284.99, which is 29% off its retail price. It’s a Prime-exclusive deal, but you can still snag it without paying more by signing up for Amazon’s free 30-day Prime trial. Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) for $284.99 ($125 off)

Motorola’s mid-year reboot of the Stylus finally feels like the budget all-rounder the company has been chasing. The built-in stylus is genuinely handy, and the cleaned-up Hello UX software means you don’t have to fight through piles of bloatware just to use it. Performance holds up thanks to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and the 6.7-inch AMOLED display is a noticeable step up from the washed-out LCDs Moto used to ship at this price point.

Charging is one of the big highlights. With wired 68W TurboPower, the phone fills in under an hour, and you still get 15W wireless charging. That’s unusually generous for a budget device, especially one that keeps a headphone jack and still finds room for IP68 dust and water protection.

It’s no flagship, but at $284.99, the value swings firmly in its favor. If you’ve been waiting for a cheap phone that doesn’t feel cheap, this is pretty much the sweet spot.

