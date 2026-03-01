Motorola has a tiny new black box at MWC that wants to kill Android Auto cables

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola has revealed the MA2, successor to its original MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter.

The new adapter adds multipoint support, letting two phones pair and switch easily in shared cars.

It launches in May, with US availability said to start in Q3 2026 at around $40.

On the sidelines of MWC 2026, we spotted Motorola’s new Android Auto wireless adapter at ShowStoppers. Called the MA2, it’s the direct successor to the company’s original MA1 adapter.

Just like its predecessor, the MA2 is built to convert a car’s wired Android Auto system into a wireless one. The hardware itself is now a flatter, square, black box, compared to the squircle MA1, and Wireless Android Auto still runs over 5GHz Wi-Fi, while Bluetooth handles pairing and automatic reconnection.

The MA2 can pair with two phones simultaneously, allowing drivers to switch between devices with a single press of a button.

Motorola has also added a few practical features aimed at daily use. There’s a dedicated on/off switch to stop unwanted connections and battery drain in vehicles with always-on USB ports, along with an LED connection indicator. Detachable USB-A and USB-C cables are now included for broader vehicle compatibility. You can also use your own cable if you want.

Meanwhile, the setup is still plug-and-play as before. The MA2 plugs into your car’s existing Android Auto USB port, lets you pair your phone over Bluetooth, and lets Android Auto connect wirelessly from then on.

Motorola is targeting a launch price of around $40, which would make the MA2 significantly cheaper than devices like the AAWireless Two, while still covering the core features.

The company plans to officially launch the MA2 in May, with US availability expected in Q3 2026.

