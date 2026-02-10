Motorola MA2 listing reveals almost everything about the upcoming wireless Android Auto dongle

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR The Motorola MA2 wireless Android Auto dongle has passed by the FCC.

The listing contains plenty of photos showing the dongle’s design and internals.

We also get a look at the adapter’s user guide.

The Motorola MA1 is one of the more prominent Android Auto dongles on the market, turning your car’s wired experience into a wireless setup. It’s been out for several years now, but it turns out that a sequel might be around the corner.

The Motorola MA2 Android Auto adapter passed by the FCC (h/t: r/android and r/gadgets) this week, and the listing had no shortage of details. The filing even included a variety of photos of the device. Check them out below.

The pictures reveal a device with a square design compared to the predecessor’s more rounded form factor. The listing also includes a user guide confirming that the Motorola-branded dongle has a side switch, a pairing key embedded in the Motorola logo, an LED light, and a USB-C port. I quite like the idea of the logo doubling as a pairing key, and it’s a novel departure from the MA1’s side-mounted pairing key. We also get a look at the box contents, which include two USB cables. Check out the images below.

There’s no word on pricing or availability just yet, but an FCC filing means this Android Auto device can’t be far away. So we hope the adapter lands in the coming weeks. In saying so, some people have complained about the MA1’s reliability. Our fingers are crossed that the MA2 improves things in this regard.

