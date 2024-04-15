Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specs leak: A worthy rival to the Pixel 8 Pro?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apparent Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specs have leaked online.

Some previously unseen specs include a 4,500mAh battery, 125W wired charging, and 50W wireless top-ups.

The phone is expected to launch alongside two other Edge 50 devices tomorrow.

Motorola is apparently preparing to launch a trio of Edge 50 series smartphones tomorrow (April 16), and the Edge 50 Ultra is expected to be the best of the bunch. We’ve already seen a few leaks and disclosures already, and it looks like another specs leak has given us more details.

Leaker Yogesh Brar posted a variety of Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specs on X, and we’ve got some hitherto-unseen details here. Check out the screenshot below.

Previously unseen details include a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen (144Hz), a 50MP selfie camera, a 4,500mAh battery, 125W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging. We’re a little disappointed with the size of the battery here, especially when rival devices are shifting to ever-larger batteries. But a 4,500mAh battery should still deliver respectable endurance while also offering ultra-quick charging times when paired with 125W speeds.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is also said to pack an IP68 rating, which would be in line with the recently announced Edge 50 Pro.

Other previously leaked or disclosed specs mentioned by Brar include the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, Hello UI atop Android 14, and a 50MP+50MP+50MP rear camera trio.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor is a step down from the 8 Gen 3, lacking 8K recording and using a GPU derived from last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It also offers slower generative AI performance than 2024’s top-end silicon, but does still pack a very similar CPU. So you’re still getting a high-end experience, but it’s not a major upgrade over the Edge Plus 2023 (and the lack of 8K recording means it’s a downgrade in some places).

Nevertheless, we’re hoping that the Edge 50 Ultra brings an aggressive price compared to potential rivals like the Galaxy S24 series and Google Pixel 8 range.

