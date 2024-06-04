Motorola Edge (2024) launches with bigger battery and faster performance

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola is launching the 2024 version of its Motorola Edge handset.

The Motorola Edge (2024) upgrades to a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 processor.

This year’s Edge will be available on June 20 for $549.99.

When the Motorola Edge (2023) rolled out last year, it was a solid device with a palatable price of $600. Motorola looks to continue that trend in 2024 with a successor that is not only cheaper but also gains a few improvements.

Design

Motorola

Starting with the design, the affordable flagship has received a slight refresh. You’ll notice that the camera bump in the back has been smoothed out a bit to provide a sleeker look overall.

In addition, it seems that the company may have drawn some inspiration from Apple, as Motorola has snuck in a new button on the left side of the device. Just like the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro, Motorola’s “Quick Button” can be programmed to launch certain apps or perform specific functions.

Making a return is the vegan leather back panel from last year. This panel comes in a dark blue hue that Motorola calls “Midnight Blue.” Outside of that, we have the same 6.6-inch display, dual rear cameras, and curved sides as we saw in 2023.

Specs

Motorola

This latest edition of the Edge features a pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch rate. You can also expect 256GB of built-in storage, 68W wired charging, and 15W of wireless charging. If this sounds familiar, it is because this is what the previous model offered as well.

However, the Motorola Edge (2024) isn’t just a clone of the model from 2023. One notable change is the processor, which has been upgraded to a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chip. The battery has also been upgraded from 4,400mAh to 5,000mAh.

As for the cameras, you get a 50MP main shooter, 13MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP front camera. Motorola claims that its Auto Night Vision feature is 15 times faster than before. Meanwhile, the Sony LYTIA 700C sensor allows the camera to absorb more light for improved detail. Users will also be able to take advantage of Google’s suite of AI photo editing features such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Magic Editor, and more.

Motorola Edge (2024) pricing and availability

Motorola

If you live in the US, you’ll be able to get your hands on the Motorola Edge (2024) on June 20. The smartphone will be available on Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola’s website for $549.99. Availability will open up to other retailers shortly after, extending to T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum, Consumer Cellular, Straight Talk, Total By Verizon, and Visible.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments