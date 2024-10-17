Wow! This smartphone maker just outpaced Samsung to deliver the Android 15 update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola has started rolling out the Android 15 beta update to some of its devices.

The company is usually not quick to roll out new OS updates.

Samsung has still not released its own One UI 7 beta update based on Android 15.

When you think of speedy software updates for smartphones, there’s really no one better than Samsung. But in what seems to be an anomaly, Motorola has started rolling out the Android 15 update to some of its phones even before we’ve laid eyes on a One UI 7 beta.

Users are reporting that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is receiving the Android 15 beta (h/t GSM Arena). That’s pretty impressive for a company that offered only three major OS updates until this year. Motorola only started promising five years of OS updates this year with the launch of its Edge 50 lineup. Looks like the company is making good on its word by rolling out the public Android 15 beta right after Google released the stable version.

The update package for the Edge 50 Fusion is 1.8 GB and has version number V1UUI35H.6. Other phones in the Edge 50 series may also be getting the new software. At least one more report on Reddit mentions the Edge 50 Pro getting the update.

A list of Motorola devices eligible for the Android 15 update also went out recently. Although it’s not an official list released by the company, the data in this list was compiled from Motorola’s own website.

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to roll out the One UI 7 beta to developers sometime before the end of the year. Several Android phone makers, including newcomers like Nothing have already rolled out Android 15 beta software to select devices. You can check the status of your phone’s Android 15 update in our tracker here.

