Motorola Android 15 roadmap revealed, and this 2024 phone isn't on the list
- Motorola has quietly revealed which phones will get updated to Android 15.
- You’re out of luck if you’ve got a 2023 Moto G or older.
Motorola has historically lagged far behind rivals as far as software update policies are concerned. This is slowly changing for some devices, and it’s quietly revealed which phones will get Android 15.
YTechB combed through Motorola’s US website and found confirmation of Android 15 for a variety of devices. Motorola didn’t offer a master list of devices that will get the update, but YTechB collated all the supported devices into a handy list seen below.
Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge Plus 2023
- Motorola Edge 2024
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Moto G
- Moto G Power 5G 2024
- Moto G 5G 2024
- Moto G Stylus 5G 2024
- Moto G34 5G
- Moto G35
- Moto G45
- Moto G55
- Moto G75
- Moto G85
Motorola Razr
- Motorola Razr 2023 (Razr 40)
- Motorola Razr Plus 2023 (Razr 40 Ultra)
- Motorola Razr 2024 (Razr 50)
- Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (Razr 50 Ultra)
Miscellaneous
- ThinkPhone
- ThinkPhone 25
This is a solid list at first glance, but it doesn’t take long to realize that plenty of phones are missing. These devices include a host of Moto G 2023 models, the Motorola Edge 2023, and Moto G 2022 phones. But the most notable omission might be the Moto G Play 2024, which only launched in January. The device launched with Android 13 but only received Android 14 earlier this month.
For what it’s worth, Motorola has recently upped its update game in some areas. Most notably, the company announced the mid-tier Edge 50 Neo last month, featuring five major OS updates and five years of security patches. But it really needs to step up with its Moto G phones as these have long offered woeful commitments of just one major update for the most part. By contrast, Samsung just launched the Galaxy A16, featuring six years of OS and security updates, while it’s earlier budget phones offer four major OS updates and five years of security patches.