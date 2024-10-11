Motorola Android 15 roadmap revealed, and this 2024 phone isn't on the list

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola has quietly revealed which phones will get updated to Android 15.

You’re out of luck if you’ve got a 2023 Moto G or older.

Motorola has historically lagged far behind rivals as far as software update policies are concerned. This is slowly changing for some devices, and it’s quietly revealed which phones will get Android 15.

YTechB combed through Motorola’s US website and found confirmation of Android 15 for a variety of devices. Motorola didn’t offer a master list of devices that will get the update, but YTechB collated all the supported devices into a handy list seen below.

Motorola Edge Motorola Edge Plus 2023

Motorola Edge 2024

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Moto G Moto G Power 5G 2024

Moto G 5G 2024

Moto G Stylus 5G 2024

Moto G34 5G

Moto G35

Moto G45

Moto G55

Moto G75

Moto G85

Motorola Razr Motorola Razr 2023 (Razr 40)

Motorola Razr Plus 2023 (Razr 40 Ultra)

Motorola Razr 2024 (Razr 50)

Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (Razr 50 Ultra)

Miscellaneous ThinkPhone

ThinkPhone 25 This is a solid list at first glance, but it doesn’t take long to realize that plenty of phones are missing. These devices include a host of Moto G 2023 models, the Motorola Edge 2023, and Moto G 2022 phones. But the most notable omission might be the Moto G Play 2024, which only launched in January. The device launched with Android 13 but only received Android 14 earlier this month.

For what it’s worth, Motorola has recently upped its update game in some areas. Most notably, the company announced the mid-tier Edge 50 Neo last month, featuring five major OS updates and five years of security patches. But it really needs to step up with its Moto G phones as these have long offered woeful commitments of just one major update for the most part. By contrast, Samsung just launched the Galaxy A16, featuring six years of OS and security updates, while it’s earlier budget phones offer four major OS updates and five years of security patches.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments