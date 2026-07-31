Motorola leak reveals a potential Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 rival

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked renders appear to reveal Motorola’s upcoming Moto Watch Ultra.

The smartwatch would feature a 46mm stainless steel case, LTE, GPS, IP68 protection, and 50m water resistance.

Motorola has yet to announce the wearable, leaving its software, pricing, and launch date a mystery.

Motorola was one of the companies that helped put Android smartwatches on the map with the original Moto 360. But while Samsung, Google, and OnePlus have spent the past few years pushing further into the premium wearable market, recently Motorola has largely sat on the sidelines. That could soon be changing, as we check out some new hardware.

The Mac Observer has published leaked marketing images of an unannounced smartwatch internally referred to as the Moto Watch Ultra, and the hardware suggests Motorola is finally preparing to compete with the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in the flagship smartwatch space again.

Rather than another entry-level offering, the Moto Watch Ultra appears to embrace the now-familiar “Ultra” formula. The leaked device features a stainless steel case measuring 46mm, a circular display with a numbered bezel, a rotating crown, and a secondary hardware button. Altogether, the design feels much closer to premium wearables than Motorola’s recent Moto Watch lineup, which has largely targeted more affordable buyers.

The leaked hardware also hints that Motorola isn’t cutting corners on features. Markings on the back of the watch reference built-in GPS, LTE connectivity, IP68 dust and water resistance, and 5ATM water resistance, while the rear houses a sizeable optical sensor array for health and fitness tracking. A four-pin magnetic charging connector is also visible, suggesting Motorola has opted for a dedicated charging cradle rather than wireless charging.

Those specifications would put the Moto Watch Ultra firmly in the same conversation as today’s flagship smartwatches. The leak also arrives when Google is set to launch the Pixel Watch 5 alongside the Pixel 11 series on August 12. If Motorola is serious about entering the premium segment, it’s picking one of the most competitive moments in years.

While these marketing-grade leaks leave virtually nothing to the imagination regarding exterior hardware, Motorola has yet to officially tease or announce the wearable, leaving its underlying operating system (whether it adopts Wear OS or sticks with Moto Watch OS), battery life, pricing, and regional availability details unknown. Nevertheless, with leaks looking this polished, a formal announcement could be right around the corner.

Follow