4 reasons why I'd get the Razr Ultra over the Galaxy Z Flip 7

From the three new Moto Razr phones that made their debut yesterday, the Ultra (2026) is the one I want. While Samsung is the king of flip phones in terms of sales and recognition, I’d rather get the Moto Razr Ultra over the Galaxy Z Flip 7. That being said, it’s not the better choice for everyone.

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1. Bigger battery

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AI and other software features companies tend to highlight as part of phone launches are great, but it’s the basics that matter to me first and foremost. Battery life is one of the pillars of a great smartphone, and the Razr Ultra offers more than the Z Flip 7.

Motorola’s foldable packs a 5,000mAh battery compared to the 4,300mAh you get with Samsung’s phone. That’s about a 16% difference, and while we don’t know exactly how much screen-on time the phone will offer, I’d argue that the number will be higher than what you get with Samsung.

Both have similarly sized displays, and both pack a high-end chipset under the hood. These are two of the most power-hungry components, and they are on par between the two phones. Battery optimization obviously matters and likely differs between the two brands, but based on raw data, the Ultra should outlast the Z Flip 7.

2. Faster charging

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A big battery is great, but it’s even better when paired with fast charging. The Razr Ultra supports 68W wired charging, topping the Z Flip 7’s 25W charging speed.

While we haven’t tested out the charging capabilities of the Ultra yet, we can assume it will go from zero to 100 percent in about an hour. For reference, the Z Flip 7 needs about 30 minutes more, which is a big difference.

As you’d imagine for a phone of its class, the Razr Ultra also supports wireless charging (30W) and reverse wireless charging. They are both convenient, but you do lose out on speed.

3. More power

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The Ultra comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, while the Galaxy is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 processor. Granted, both of these are high-end, and you likely won’t experience much of a difference between the two with general tasks. However, the Snapdragon, despite not being the latest one, is the more powerful of the two — as evident by benchmarks.

The more power the better, especially since this isn’t a phone I’d buy and replace after a few years. To future-proof my purchase, the best processor and as much RAM as possible is the way to go, pending one’s budget, of course.

Speaking of RAM, the Ultra comes with 16GB, while the Z Flip 7 only gets you 12GB. In an era of on-device AI, more RAM is better than less, though for general tasks, 12GB is still plenty.

4. More base storage

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I generally rely on cloud services, but I still prefer as much storage as I can get for my money. The Ultra pulls ahead of the Galaxy here, offering twice the storage at 512GB.

Keep in mind that’s just the base storage. The Z Flip 7 can also be had with 512GB, but you’ll have to upgrade to the premium model.

More base storage is especially important since neither of the two devices has a microSD card slot. So to save money on cloud storage and keep private stuff off the servers of Big Tech, the base Ultra is the better option.

Wait, there’s more

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The Ultra has a leg up on the Z Flip 7 in a few additional areas. First, the display. Its refresh rate is higher at 165Hz, and the panel is brighter, reaching up to 5,000 nits. For reference, the Z Flip 7 has a 120Hz display with 2,600 nits of brightness. The brightness of a display matters a lot outdoors under direct sunlight.

The Razr Ultra looks better thanks to the wood finish.

Then there are the cameras. The Ultra’s setup offers more megapixels, consisting of three 50MP sensors (main, ultrawide, and selfie). The Flip 7 has two rear cameras at 50MP and 12MP, plus a 10MP selfie camera. Granted, more pixels doesn’t mean better picture quality. Samsung phones generally outperform Motorola when it comes to camera quality and features, but more megapixels is still good for those who want to crop their images without losing quality.

The Ultra also uses the tougher Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 on the outer display, while the Flip 7 comes with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And it looks better too, especially the Pantone Cocoa option with wood veneer.

The Flip 7 is still better in many ways

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While I personally prefer the Razr Ultra, truth be told, the Flip 7 offers more in several areas. Whether it’s better for you comes down to personal preference.

The first thing to point out is the pricing. Motorola’s foldable is expensive, coming in at $1,500. That makes it $400 more expensive than the Flip 7, which is the reason why it does offer a faster chipset, more RAM, storage, and all the other extras it comes with. The sad thing here is that the phone isn’t that much of an upgrade from its predecessor and costs $200 more.

Then there’s the software experience, which is generally more polished on Samsung devices. There are also a bunch of great and exclusive features you get with One UI like Secure Folder, DeX and Good Lock.

Speaking of software, the Z Flip 7 is promised seven years of security and Android updates. Motorola doesn’t come close, as the Ultra will only get three Android updates and five years of security updates. It’s great to future-proof your device with a fast chipset and as much RAM and storage as possible, but that doesn’t mean much if the phone only gets a handful of Android updates, as you’ll be losing out on features over the long run.

Which of the two phones would you rather get? 0 votes Moto Razr Ultra (2026) NaN % Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 NaN %

Generally speaking, both of these foldables are great, and most people would be happy with either of them. But personally, I’d get the Ultra because of the extra power, battery life, and the rest of the specs and features I mentioned — despite the higher price tag. However, I want to hear from you. Let me know which one you’d rather get in the poll above and share your reasoning in the comments.

Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) Flagship performance • Triple 50MP cameras • Big battery • Fast charging MSRP: $1,499.99 Motorola's most powerful flip yet, packing flagship performance, a triple 50MP camera system, and th The Razr Ultra (2026) promises top-tier flip phone performance with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, triple 50MP cameras, and a massive 5000mAh battery with ultra-fast 68W charging. It also boasts a large 7-inch AMOLED display and a highly capable external screen. See price at Motorola

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