Motorola reveals ambitious upcoming Moto AI features for its phones

TL;DR Motorola has announced new Moto AI features for its phones at the Lenovo Tech World 2024 conference.

The AI will soon let users perform tasks like ordering coffee or requesting rides using natural language commands.

Additional features, such as “Catch Me Up,” “Pay Attention,” and “Remember This,” will provide summaries of communications, help recall conversation details, and capture live moments, respectively.

At the Lenovo Tech World 2024 conference, Motorola announced several upcoming AI features for its phones. The company is rolling out a new suite of features, known as Moto AI, designed to enhance user interaction and provide personalized assistance.

Moto AI was first introduced at the 2023 Lenovo Tech World conference. At the time, Motorola had just begun developing the AI assistant. In June of this year, the company partnered with Google to launch two Moto AI features for the Razr 2024 family: Moto Magic Canvas and Style Sync. Moto Magic Canvas is a cloud-based image generator that creates AI-generated pictures from text commands, while Style Sync is an AI wallpaper creator.

Now, Motorola has showcased some more Moto AI features that will be coming to its phones as part of an invite-only beta program later this year.

Moto AI is powered by Large Action Models (LAM), which enable the device to understand the user’s environment and allow users to communicate using natural language. Soon, Moto users will be able to say things like “order me an iced americano,” and Moto AI will locate the nearest coffee shop to place the order, notifying the user when it’s ready for pickup. This functionality extends to other everyday tasks, such as requesting rides from Uber, where users can simply state their destination, and the AI handles the rest.

The company says future updates to Moto AI will also automate daily routines, like setting alarms, ordering coffee, and curating music playlists. However, Motorola did not give a time frame for when these AI updates will reach its phones.

Motorola

Additional Moto AI tools showcased at the event include the “Catch Me Up” prompt, which summarizes personal communications to save users from scrolling through missed notifications.

The “Pay Attention” feature helps users remember specific details from conversations without the hassle of taking notes. Users will be able to record discussions, which are then transcribed and summarized for easy review.

“Remember This” allows users to capture live moments or on-screen information with just a command. This functionality leverages AI to generate context and details about the captured content, similar to Google’s Pixel Screenshots app. Users will be able to retrieve their memories at any time through simple queries.

As the beta program rolls out, the company says it’s looking forward to incorporating user feedback to refine Moto AI and its capabilities.

