Moto's Razr reveal is tomorrow, but you can see the Razr Plus 2026 today

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Images of the Motorola Razr Plus 2026 have leaked, shortly before an official launch tomorrow.

Based on leaks to date, the phone looks very similar to the other 2026 Razr models.

We’re expecting the new Plus model to launch at $1,099.99, exclusively in the US.

Motorola is set to officially launch its 2026 Razr lineup tomorrow, April 29. Plenty of details about the phones have leaked already — and today, even more newly leaked images are giving us a good look at the Razr Plus.

Android Headlines got its hands on what appear to be both official renders and lifestyle photos of the Motorola Razr Plus 2026. The images are in line with what we’d expect, showing the familiar design we’ve seen in previous leaks. They also confirm that the Plus model will be available in a nice forest green color.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Prior to this leak, we hadn’t seen images of the Plus model, specifically. The collection of official-looking imagery published by Android Headlines today is pretty comprehensive, showing the new Razr Plus from plenty of different angles. The textured green back looks like a match for a phone briefly visible in a teaser video Motorola published last week.

The Razr Plus 2026 is an upgraded version of the standard Razr that’ll be exclusive to the US. It’s reported to come with a higher-end chipset, more RAM, and faster charging, among other perks. Based a recent leak, we’re expecting this model to launch at $1,099.99, a $300 premium over the $799.99 base model.

That same leak says that Motorola’s new Razr lineup will hit retail in the US on May 21. We don’t have much longer to wait for confirmation of all this and more: Moto’s due to make an official announcement tomorrow. In the meantime, you can see even more images of the Razr Plus over at Android Headlines.

Follow