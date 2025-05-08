Pre-order your new Moto Razr now and go all 'RazrBerry' with this free accessory

Clicks

TL;DR Motorola has teamed up with Clicks and Best Buy for this special promo.

When you pre-order a new Razr, Razr Plus, or Razr Ultra at Best Buy, you’ll get a free Clicks Keyboard case worth $139.

The promo started May 7 and will run through June 1, or while supplies last.

Before all smartphones became slabs of glass, the BlackBerry was king. It was so satisfying to use the physical keyboard with tactile feedback as you typed out messages and emails on the go. And then there was the iconic Motorola Razr, which was the flip phone to have back in the day. If you missed out on this era or have a strong sense of nostalgia, then you don’t want to skip this incredible promo at Best Buy.

For a limited time, if you pre-order a new Motorola Razr at Best Buy, you can get a free Clicks Keyboard case bundled with it. The promo started May 7 and will run through June 1 while supplies last.

While Clicks only started out in early 2024 for certain iPhone models, it became available for select Android models (Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and Motorola Razr devices) this past April. However, it’s really the Razr version in particular that has truly taken off due to the unique form factor.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

For the standard iPhone and Android models of Clicks, you slide your phone into the case and the keyboard extends the bottom of the phone, like a chin on a battery case. These have dedicated keys for their respective digital assistants, and there are also dedicated keyboard shortcuts. For the Razr versions, Clicks is built from two separate halves that allow the device to still fold.

The unique design lets users do a lot more on the external display of your preferred Razr model since Clicks moves the keyboard off screen. That means you can type out those long emails, notes, and messages without having to flip open the phone itself. If you prefer the Razr because of the compact size, pairing it with a Clicks Keyboard lets you maximize that small form efficiently.

If you were already planning to pre-order a new Motorola Razr, Razr Plus, or Razr Ultra, then Best Buy is a great option to consider right now. The Clicks Keyboard is normally $139, so this promo is a great way to save some money if you were interested in trying Clicks. The Motorola Razr and Clicks pre-order bundle is only going on until June 1 or while supplies last, so act fast if you want one.

