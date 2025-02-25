This case gives your Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 a physical keyboard, and it just Clicks

Clicks Clicks for Pixel 9

TL;DR Clicks is launching keyboard covers for Android devices, starting with Moto, Pixel, and Galaxy S25 models.

The Clicks keyboard moves the physical keyboard off the screen, freeing up display space. It features backlit keys and supports app shortcuts and AI interactions via a Gemini key.

Introductory prices range from $49 to $99, and final prices go up to $139 after March 21. Shipping dates depend on the device model.

If you miss the good old days of physical keyboards on smartphones, Clicks is back with a solution for your Android phones. After launching its catchy Creator keyboard cover for iPhones last year, the company, co-founded by YouTuber Michael Fisher, is now launching keyboard cases for Android phones, starting with Google, Motorola, and Samsung devices.

Clicks for Android smartphones will start shipping in April, with pre-orders starting today. You can buy the physical keyboard covers for your Moto Razr and Razr Plus (2024), Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, and the standard Samsung Galaxy S25.

The covers will be available in a variety of colors: Electric (blue) and Onyx (black) for the Motos, Surge (high-vis yellow-green) and Onyx (black) for the Pixels, and Pinot (red) and Onyx (black) for the Galaxy S25.

The goal isn’t just to add a physical keyboard, but to move it off the phone’s display, freeing up more screen space for users. The Clicks keyboards also feature backlit keys for easier typing and can be customized through the Clicks app.

Clicks covers draw power directly from the phone via USB-C, so there’s no need to charge a battery or pair via Bluetooth. They also include a Gemini key that instantly launches AI interactions with a single press. Additionally, you can assign shortcuts to keys for launching apps and navigating Android.

Pricing

Clicks for Samsung Galaxy S25 Clicks for Moto Razr (2024)

Prices and shipping periods for the Android Clicks covers vary depending on the model. You can check out prices for supported Moto, Samsung, and Google phones below: Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: The introductory price is $99 until March 21. After this date, the price increases to $139. Orders will begin shipping at the end of April.

The introductory price is $99 until March 21. After this date, the price increases to $139. Orders will begin shipping at the end of April. Motorola Razr Plus and Razr (2024): The introductory price is $49 until March 21. After March 21, pre-orders remain available for $49, but the final price increases to $139. Shipping starts in late May.

The introductory price is $49 until March 21. After March 21, pre-orders remain available for $49, but the final price increases to $139. Shipping starts in late May. Samsung Galaxy S25: Reservations start on February 25 for $49 to lock in a limited-time $99 launch price until March 21. After this period, pre-orders remain open for $49, with the final price going up to $139. Shipping begins in June. You can order Clicks from the company’s website.

