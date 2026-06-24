Survey crowns this phone as the best Moto G (2026) alternative, and it's not a Pixel or Galaxy

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola is not averse to innovating in areas that other Android manufacturers have long forgotten. Take the Moto G (2026) for instance. It packs a rare microSD card slot, an even rarer 3.5mm audio port, and a quite gorgeous purple colorway that is my favorite new smartphone hue. The problem is that the phone is rather subpar overall, at least compared to its nearest rivals. But what are these rivals?

My colleague Hadlee Simons recently published a comprehensive list of the best Moto G (2026) alternatives, but we wanted to know which of these handsets you’d consider over Motorola’s. We asked in a poll, and the results are now in.

This is the best Moto G (2026) alternative according to our readers

Andy Walker / Android Authority

This poll mustered over 6,600 votes, highlighting just how popular the cheap Android phone segment really is. No single device pulled away with a comprehensive lead, but just under a third of respondents (32%) agree that the Moto G Power (2026) is the best Moto G (2026) alternative.

Nearly a third of readers would keep their cash in the Motorola family.

It’s not a given that a smartphone from the same company wins these alternative device polls, but the Power does have clear perks over all the other contenders on this list. For only $100 more than the G (2026), the Power includes far greater ingress protection, much more RAM, and surprisingly good camera performance. On top of that, it retains the microSD card and audio port that make the Moto G (2026) a standout in the first place.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

In second place with 25.4% of the vote is the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G. By far the cheapest phone on this list (and even cheaper when it’s on sale), it makes complete sense as a Moto G (2026) alternative if you don’t need a headphone jack. For one, it packs six years of software support — remarkable for a $199 smartphone. It also includes a microSD card slot, comes with Samsung’s great spin on Android, and has a durable build. It’s the safe choice, really.

After the Samsung comes the most expensive phone on this list. Google’s Pixel 10a, which always seems to be a contender in the mid-range segment, garnered 18.6% of the vote. This is pretty remarkable, given that this phone is far pricier than the Moto G (2026); however, it’s comparatively jam-packed with features. Seven years of software support, a taste of Google’s Pixel software smarts, and a great camera array make for an intriguing, affordable phone. That said, it is the priciest device on this list, and price makes all the difference in this segment.

Rounding up the rear, the CMF Phone 2 Pro received 12.7% of the vote, while the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G gained 11.5% of the support. Interestingly, every device received a two-digit share of the vote, indicating the competitiveness of this smartphone segment. Which device would you pick over the Moto G (2026)? Do you think Motorola’s budget device is worth it? Let us know in the comments below.

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