Leaked Edge 70 Pro renders have us missing Moto Maker

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Renders of the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Pro have leaked.

The renders show the phone in several finishes, including one styled to look like woodgrain.

We don’t know when or if we should expect this phone to launch in the US.

Motorola’s cooking up new versions of its Edge 70 phone. The company quietly dropped the Edge 70 Fusion in Brazil last month, but even more are on the way. Courtesy of a fresh leak, we’ve now seen the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Pro in several finishes — including one that’s got us a little nostalgic for Moto’s phones from the 2010s.

YTECHB has published a handful of previously unseen renders of the Edge 70 Pro, showing off three colorways. There’s a matte-finish maroon color, a blue variant that’s apparently got a “nylon-like” finish, and a brown model with simulated woodgrain that calls to mind Motorola’s Moto X line, which was available with a selection of genuine wood back covers.

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It looks like the blue finish’s official name could be Titan, while the maroon will be called Zinfandel (both of which are Pantone-branded color names). YTECHB doesn’t know the name of the wood-themed brown variant. A tweet embedded in the report shows that the Edge 70 Pro should also be available in off-white and light green colors.

The report goes on to say that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro will come with a big 6,500 mAh battery and wildly fast 90W charging, as well as Wi-Fi 6E. These details evidently come from the phone’s official Brazilian certification, which was granted in March.

We don’t know whether this one will make its way to the US market at all, but given the info we’re seeing slip out so far, we should expect to hear something official about it soon.

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