Morphe v1.33.0 patch bundle fixes major app annoyances for YouTube, YouTube Music and Reddit

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Morphe v1.33.0 improves the playing queue feature, allowing users to add videos from anywhere in the YouTube app without needing to play them first.

The update also introduces crowd-sourced sponsor skipping alongside Last.fm and ListenBrainz integration for music tracking to YouTube Music.

Reddit users get new toggles to entirely hide the “Trending communities” shelf from search suggestions and the main feed.

Open-source patching tool Morphe has gained popularity for fixing a bunch of issues that users have had with popular apps, including Reddit, YouTube, and YouTube Music. Earlier last month, the tool added the ability to add videos to YouTube’s playing queue, while a later v1.32.0 patch restored the older video action bar with labels. Morphe has officially rolled out a new v1.33.0 patch bundle that further improves the playing queue feature and brings a bunch of other changes.

As Reddit user Unknown-Key notes, Morphe v1.33.0 allows users to add videos to the playing queue from anywhere in the YouTube app. This fixes a key limitation in previous releases, which forced users to open/play the video first before adding it to the playing queue.

The update also introduces a “Voice over translation” patch for multi-language content.

YouTube Music users also receive a massive feature upgrade. The client gains a dedicated SponsorBlock patch, mirroring the crowd-sourced segment-skipping experience that video viewers have used to bypass sponsors, intros, and filler.

Additionally, a new Scrobbling patch integrates directly with Last.fm and ListenBrainz, enabling audio enthusiasts to track their music listening habits automatically.

For Reddit users, the update focuses heavily on sweeping away interface clutter. It fixes a bug where the communities shelf failed to hide properly in experimental builds and introduces toggles to completely strip out the “Trending communities” shelf from search suggestions and the main “Trending on Reddit” feed shelf.

Morphe v1.33.0 also bumps up experimental compatibility targets to support YouTube v21.26.360, YouTube Music v9.26.51, and Reddit v2026.26.0.

Here’s the full changelog for Morphe v1.32.0: 🐛 Bug Fixes Change package name: Add incompatible apps, update all permissions and providers Reddit – Hide communities shelf: Communities shelf not being hidden on experimental versions Reddit – Hide Trending shelves: Hide ‘Trending communities’ shelf in search suggestions Reddit – Hide Trending shelves: Hide ‘Trending on Reddit’ shelf YouTube – Disable player popup panels: patch doesn’t work for some users YouTube – Return YouTube Dislike: Unnecessary RYD API requests in playlist YouTube – SponsorBlock: Send correct user agent when submitting segments YouTube – System share sheet: Support older app versions YouTube – Video queue: A video from a playlist does not opened or reloaded within the playlist

✨ New Features Add Network proxy patch YouTube – Hide layout components: Add “Sanitize video subtitle” setting YouTube Music: Add “Scrobbling” patch YouTube Music: Add “SponsorBlock” patch YouTube: Add “Add to queue” patch YouTube: Add “Voice over translation” patch

🚀 Updated App Support Reddit: Add experimental support for 2026.26.0 YouTube Music: Add experimental support for 9.25.50 YouTube Music: Add experimental support for 9.26.51 YouTube: Add experimental support for 21.26.360

The v1.33.0 update is now available and can be applied directly in the Morphe Manager app to your target apps.

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