Morphe v1.32.0 brings back a heavily missed YouTube feature

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Morphe has officially released its v1.32.0 patch bundle, introducing highly requested interface improvements for YouTube.

The highlight of the update is a settings toggle that restores the older video action bar with labels, which allows the dislike counter on Android (with extrapolated estimates) to return.

The release delivers crucial bug fixes to prevent crashes, addresses playback queue issues, and expands experimental support targets for Reddit, YouTube, and YouTube Music.

Popular open-source patching tool Morphe has officially released its v1.32.0 patch bundle, introducing highly requested custom layout features and extensive bug fixes across multiple platform extensions, even bringing back the dislike counter to YouTube. The update builds on Morphe’s recent additions, such as YouTube’s Premium playing queue feature, which brought desktop-style video management to Android.

The highlight of the latest v1.32.0 release is the settings toggle that lets users restore the older video action bar with labels. This not only brings back the older look, but also restores the dislike counter on Android. Google’s newer video action bar had left no space for Morphe to insert the dislike counter label, so this reversion was necessary. Beware that these dislike counts are estimates, as Google has completely removed the dislike count from the backend for a while now.

YouTube on Android - Current video action bar without icon labels YouTube on Android - Video action bar with icon labels using Morphe

Further, users can now hide the “Connect” button in the video action bar. The button is useful for pairing your phone with a nearby smart TV or streaming device, but its prominent placement can be distracting for those who just want to enjoy videos on their phone or tablet.

Beyond customizing the player action buttons, the v1.32.0 release introduces several quality-of-life interface improvements for YouTube. Users can now filter out clutter in the discussion feed using a new keyword-based comment blocker, and landscape video enthusiasts can take advantage of a newly added “Open videos fullscreen” orientation preference. The update also targets the top toolbar, restoring a toggleable option to hide the Cast button and adding a new switch to hide the live Chat button.

On the compatibility front, the development team has updated app support targets to accommodate the latest platform versions. The release bumps experimental compatibility to version 2026.25.0 for Reddit, version 9.24.51 for YouTube Music, and version 21.25.523 for YouTube. It also delivers crucial bug fixes, such as preventing crashes when using YouTube’s tablet form-factor UI modification, and addressing crossfade queue bugs in YouTube Music where dismissing the active list prematurely stopped playback.

Here’s the full changelog for Morphe v1.32.0: 🐛 Bug Fixes YouTube: Bypass link redirects: Resolve patch not working on community posts and video descriptions YouTube: Change form factor: Prevent app crash when using tablet mode in onResume state YouTube: Disable player popup panels: Patch doesn’t work in some circumstances YouTube: Hide layout components: Resolve “Hide horizontal shelves” hiding other components YouTube: Link sanitize: Live links sanitize doesn’t work YouTube: Navigation bar: Prevent navigation bar animation when swiping to dismiss miniplayer YouTube: Override YouTube Music buttons: Target app opens when clicking on ‘YouTube Music’ button inside explore menu YouTube: Reload video: App exits after pressing back button YouTube: Remove viewer discretion dialog: In-app video downloader does not work for Premium users YouTube Music: Track crossfade: Dismissing the queue does not stop playback, fix songs incorrectly skipped

✨ New Features YouTube: Hide layout components: Add “Hide video comments by keywords” setting YouTube: Hide video action buttons: Add “Restore old video action bar,” “Hide Connect button,” and “Hide More button” settings YouTube: Navigation bar: Restore “Hide Cast button” setting in toolbar YouTube: Open videos fullscreen: Add landscape mode option YouTube: Add Disable fullscreen gesture patch YouTube: Hide toolbar chat button

🚀 Updated App Support Reddit: Add experimental support for 2026.24.0 Reddit: Add experimental support for 2026.25.0 YouTube: Add experimental support for 21.25.523 YouTube Music: Add support for 9.15.51 YouTube Music: Add experimental support for 9.23.52 YouTube Music: Add experimental support for 9.24.51

The v1.32.0 update is available now and can be applied directly through the Morphe Manager application to your target apps.

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