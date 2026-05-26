Morphe users are now patching streaming apps beyond YouTube to skip ads on Android TV

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Morphe users are now creating patches designed to remove ads from streaming apps like Paramount Plus and Disney Plus on Android TV.

A Reddit user says they used Claude to create Android TV patches for Paramount Plus that remove ads from the streaming experience. Disney Plus patches are also already available.

While Morphe itself is fairly simple to use, installing patched streaming apps on Android TV still involves a technical process.

Earlier this year, several former Revanced developers and contributors launched Morphe, an open-source app that patches YouTube and YouTube Music to unlock features that would normally require a YouTube Premium subscription or browser add-ons. Users download the official APK or APK bundle for an app, load it into Morphe, and the app applies custom patches before generating a modified version for installation.

Now, the community surrounding the app appears to be expanding far beyond YouTube, with users creating AI-assisted patches to remove ads from streaming apps on Android TV.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

A Reddit post gaining traction right now details how Morphe community members created Android TV patches for apps like Disney Plus and Paramount Plus. These patches, one of which is created using Claude AI, enable ad-free streaming without paying for a higher-tier subscription plan on the streaming services.

The original poster openly admits they are not a coder and work in healthcare, but said AI tools helped write code and troubleshoot problems while building the patch repository. The user also revealed that they used an Onn 4K Plus device for their testing, so the trick should ideally work on most Google TV devices.

That said, patching streaming apps on Android TV is not really a one-click process. The Reddit instructions involve downloading specific APK bundle versions from APKMirror, patching them with Morphe, saving the modified APK, deleting the original app from the TV, and then manually transferring the patched APK to the Android TV device using ADB or a file transfer app.

Some users who tried out these patches say they work as intended. However, it’s important to note that they do not give you free access to the app. They only disable the ads for TV shows and movies. Live content could also still show ads.

The Morphe community has also experimented with Peacock patches, but users say the currently available version only works on phones and tablets, not on Android TV hardware.

There are also some risks involved here. Modified APKs can violate the terms of service of streaming services. They can also abruptly stop working or potentially expose users to security risks, depending on where the patches come from. Streaming companies could also take steps to block modified apps in the future.

Follow