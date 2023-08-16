Up your Android photo and video game with Moment's new T-Series lenses

Moment

TL;DR Moment will continue to support Android phones with its new T-Series lenses.

You can use the T-Series with just the Pixel 7 Pro for now, but future Pixels and Galaxy devices will get support.

M-Series lenses, which the company has sold since 2017, will continue to be supported.

Moment is famous for making professional-grade lenses you can snap onto the back of your phone. Using an anamorphic lens, for example, you can get a real 2.40:1 aspect ratio, lens flares, and other cinema-grade features using your phone’s camera. This allows you to make some of the best camera phones even better. Since 2017, the way you’ve been able to do this is through Moment’s line of M-Series lenses.

Today, Moment is launching the T-Series. These new lenses are designed a bit differently from the M-Series. A redesign was necessary because smartphone lenses are getting so big that the M-Series lenses simply can’t accommodate some of them. All in all, the mounting area is about 20% larger on these new lenses. Consequently, this makes them easier to install and allows for more light to enter your phone’s camera sensors.

Overall, though, the T-Series lenses look and work the same as M-Series lenses. You attach a mounting device to your phone — whether an entire case, a stick-on base system, or a universal mount — and then connect the lens to the mounting device. There are multiple lens options, including the previously mentioned anamorphic, a telephoto, a fisheye, and more.

To see all the T-Series models on offer, hit the button below. To hear more about what this means for Moment and Android, continue on.

Moment and Android: Making amends? Interestingly, with this new launch, Moment is recommitting to Android. In 2020, the company announced its companion app for M-Series lenses would no longer support Android phones. It’s a long story as to why, but it can be summed up succinctly by saying Android has a serious fragmentation problem. This meant that Android users could still use Moment lenses, but they’d be stuck with limitations presented by their phone’s native camera apps (native apps don’t have an anamorphic setting, for example).

However, things have changed since then. In Moment’s press materials for this launch, the company says Android phones are “leading the charge when it comes to new camera phones.” Specifically, it’s referring to the latest Pixel phones as well as Samsung’s newest Galaxy S devices. These advancements have caused the company to recommit itself Android with promises of full T-Series support for the Pixel 7 Pro today and the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 series in the future (and beyond).

Now, you might be thinking, “Hey, I’ve seen Moment Android products since 2020.” That’s true, but the company hasn’t been thrilled with those products. With the launch of the T-Series lenses today, Moment is getting back on track with Android. In an exclusive statement to Android Authority, this is what the company wanted to say: Android manufacturers were the fastest to innovate in the camera space and the first to see degraded performance with M-series as they moved to pixel counts as high as 200MP, and focal lengths as wide as 23mm on the main camera — a major bump in specs from the 8MP and 28mm standard M-Series was designed around. This evolution caused vignetting and softer images that did not meet our standard. We stopped producing Galaxy and OnePlus phone cases that included M-series mounts because the lenses were unusable. With T-series’ updated support for wider, and higher resolution cameras, we plan to be back to producing cases for all flagship Pixel and Galaxy phones, starting with Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. Samsung cases will follow in early 2024 with the Galaxy S24 release. Unfortunately, Moment confirmed to Android Authority that it has no plans to return its photo app to the Android platform. iPhones will still have a leg-up in that department. But Moment will continue to produce high-quality cases and lens-mounting systems for Pixel and Galaxy devices and T-Series lenses will have Android support for years to come.

If you already have a bunch of M-Series lenses from Moment, hold onto them. They will still see support, and the company will still sell them. Unfortunately, they might not work well on your future phone simply because the phone’s lenses will be bigger than the M-Series lens itself, which would cause a black ring to appear around all your photos and videos. If and when that becomes a problem, Moment will accept your M-Series lenses for trade-in discounts toward new T-Series gear.

