Forget the Analogue 3D, this competing N64 FPGA console is ready for the spotlight

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The ModRetro M64 will be playable this weekend at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo.

The modern N64 FPGA device plays original N64 cartridges, plus many more via MiSTer cores.

It may beat the Analogue 3D out of the gate, despite being announced more than a year later.

The N64 is making a comeback, with two separate FPGA consoles set to arrive soon. The most recent contender, the ModRetro M64, will be playable for the first time at this weekend’s Portland Retro Gaming Expo.

Announced via X, this will be the first official look at the M64 hardware. Several key details have been revealed over the past few months, including the fact that it will be capable of running MiSTer cores to emulate other consoles, but the physical hardware design is still a mystery. The announcement includes an illustration of the console, which looks fairly faithful to the original hardware.

The M64 will be playable at booth 601 of the Portland Retro Gaming Expo from October 17-19. The console is compatible with analog outputs, so hopefully the company has a nice CRT for a truly authentic experience. Keep your eyes on social media to see the first pictures and impressions from visitors.

ModRetro, founded by the controversial defense tech billionaire Palmer Luckey, has released just one product previously: the ModRetro Chromatic. The modern Game Boy really impressed us in our review, although the $200 starting price will put off all but the most dedicated collectors. The company has also released or re-released several physical copies of Game Boy games.

The ModRetro M64 will be playable this weekend at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo.

The M64, which also starts at $199 during the early bird period, is the company’s first home console. It’s based on the open-source N64 MiSTer core, with updated hardware for better performance. New text on the official product page lists October 31 as the cutoff date to secure early bird pricing, so enter your email address soon if you’re considering a purchase.

That said, the company hasn’t announced full specs or a release date. A teaser from this summer hinted at a holiday release date, and given that it’s already being showcased this weekend, that launch window might truly be a possibility.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

It’s also worth noting that the M64’s direct competitor, the Analogue 3D, has faced numerous delays. First announced back in 2023, it went up for pre-order in October 2024, with an initial shipping date of Q1 2025. That was later pushed back several times, with many fans beginning to doubt the company will achieve its current goal of a Q4 2025 launch.

Analogue has been suspiciously quiet about its N64 clone lately, despite the community discovering a teaser video showcasing the physical hardware for the first time last month.

However, an announcement is expected from the company later today. For the past nine years, Analogue has made major announcements on October 16, including the A3D reveal in 2023 and the opening of pre-orders in 2024. With ModRetro hot on its tail, it’d better announce something about the Analogue 3D soon.

Follow