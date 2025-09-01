Leaked Analogue 3D press video finally gives us our first real look at the N64 clone

TL;DR The Analogue 3D hardware has finally been showcased, nearly a year after it was announced.

A press video, uncovered by a Discord user before its official release, shows the finished hardware.

After facing several delays, it’s still slated for a Q4 2025 release.

When it was first announced last year, the Analogue 3D generated a lot of hype. However, despite reassurances from the company that development was on schedule, the company still hasn’t officially shown the finished hardware in action. It has, however, unofficially shown of the hardware.

In a press video uncovered by a user on the FPGAaming Discord server, we can see what is presumably the final hardware in action. In the video, an N64 cartridge is slipped into the console and the power button is flipped on. We can then see the game running on a modern television, controlled by the new 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller.

A first look at the @analogue 3D playing 1080 snowboarding on N64. 🏂 pic.twitter.com/qiyKFmzz2Q This is the first time we have seen video footage of Analogue’s upcoming console playing games, spotted first by @PixelCNinja — Retro Dodo (@retro_dodo) September 1, 2025

The entire video (embedded above or watchable on the Analogue website) is just over 32 seconds long, but it’s the best look we’ve gotten at the Analogue 3D. The FPGA console, which went into pre-order back in October 2024, has yet to be fully revealed by the company. In July the company promised that reviews would go live in late August, and reviewers would get their hands on the hardware shortly before that.

Then, the console was delayed to Q4 2025, with no word on early reviews. The only update on hardware was that “It’s at 99%. Hardware, system, packaging — the full kit — been set for months. The last 1% is where we’re focused.”

While most people pre-ordered their devices months ago, it’s worth pointing out that the Analogue 3D now faces competition. ModRetro, the company behind the Game Boy-compatible Chromatic handheld, announced that it would be making its own FPGA N64 device called the M64. What’s more, early pricing is $50 cheaper.

As of writing, Analogue has not commented on the “leaked” video, but its existence implies that the company will announce something soon. With mounting pressure from unhappy pre-order customers, an announcement can’t come soon enough.

