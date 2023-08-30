Poll: Do you miss small Android tablets?

The Android tablet market has seen better days, but we’ve still got some great slates on the market in 2023. Most of the top Android tablets are large devices with ~10-inch screens though, and it seems like small Android slates (seven to eight inches) in general are a rarity today.

So that got us wondering whether readers miss small Android tablets. You can answer this question via our poll below, and feel free to leave a comment if you’ve got more on your mind.

Do you miss small Android tablets? 310 votes Yes, for sure 57 % I miss them a little 14 % No, I don't 29 %

We can totally understand if you miss small Android tablets. These devices still offer bigger screens than smartphones but aren’t as unwieldy as ~10-inch slates. Unfortunately, today’s small Android slates tend to be low-end offerings, with premium offerings like the Pixel Tablet and Galaxy Tab S9 series all packing large screens.

Then again, we’ve seen smartphone screens grow in size over the years to the point where you might feel perfectly content without a small tablet. Book-style foldable phones have also helped make premium-tier small tablets feel less essential than ever, although foldables are still super-expensive.

Comments