Poll: Will you miss the curved display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Galaxy S24 Ultra sees a few notable changes compared to last year’s phone. But one understated change is the switch from a curved screen to a flat display.

What do you make of this decision, though? Will you miss the curved screen? Let us know by taking our poll below.

Will you miss the curved display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra? 492 votes Yes 23 % No 70 % I'm not sure, I have to hold the phone to know 7 %

We can understand why you wouldn’t miss the S23 Ultra’s curved panel. Curved screens have come a long way in terms of palm rejection, but accidental touches are still a concern. Then there’s the fact that the wraparound nature of these screens means you’re at an increased risk of a cracked display if you drop the device.

Content can look a little warped on the edges of a curved display, while typing can be an issue too if the letters of a virtual keyboard spill over onto the curves. It’s also worth noting that curved screens aren’t ideal for applying screen protectors.

Then again, there are reasons to miss a curved screen. Some people might just find them more aesthetically pleasing, for one. I’m also of the opinion that gesture controls are a more pleasant, satisfying experience on a curved display. Colleague Rob Triggs also reckoned that large phones feel better with a subtly curved screen.

Comments