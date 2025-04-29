Mint Mobile's new home internet service is invitation-only

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Mint Mobile is best known as a wireless carrier that offers an inexpensive alternative to bigger carriers like AT&T or Verizon. While the company specializes in phone service, it looks like it’s ready to explore another type of offering. Mint Mobile is now dipping its toe into the home internet waters.

A Redditor has shared an email that reveals Mint Mobile, owned by T-Mobile, is now adding home internet plans to its service. The carrier is launching three home internet plans that may sound familiar. These plans are called Rely, Amplified, and All-In, the same three plans that T-Mobile offers.

Rely is the basic tier that’s available for $35, Amplified is the mid-tier option available for $45, and All-In is the premium option that costs $55. The basic plan offers a bare-bones experience, while Amplified promises improved speeds, and All-In adds extra benefits like extended Wi-Fi coverage and streaming perks (Hulu and Paramount Plus).

Each plan also comes with a five-year price guarantee, meaning that the cost of the plan should stay the same for those five years. This is just like the price lock that T-Mobile introduced for its new plans.

According to The Mobile Report, internal T-Mobile documents reveal that this home internet service is exclusive to specific Mint Mobile customers. The documents say, “only available for Mint Mobile voice customers via exclusive email invite.” The pictures above are an example of the email the company is sending out. These documents also mention that eligible customers will need to go into their Mint Mobile app and tap on the promo banner to claim this deal.

This news follows T-Mobile reducing the cost of its Starlink satellite service. At launch, the service will cost $10/month.

