T-Mobile does the unthinkable: Cuts price for a new service instead of a hike

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has reduced the price of its Starlink satellite service.

Called T-Satellite, the service will now cost everyone $10/month at launch.

The price could be adjusted after this limited-time discount.

The service was previously expected to cost $15 for T-Mobile customers and $20 for subscribers coming from AT&T and Verizon.

T-Mobile and Starlink’s satellite service, currently in beta, now has an official name. During the company’s Q1 2025 earnings call, T-Mobile President and CEO Mike Sievert announced that the service will be called T-Satellite. Along with the name reveal, Sievert also shared some good news about its pricing.

The executive confirmed that T-Satellite will cost just $10 a month instead of the previously announced price of $15 for some T-Mobile customers and $20 for AT&T and Verizon customers.

“I want to let you know that after gauging the incredible response from customers, including broader than expected interest from competitors’ customers, we’ve set our final launch pricing for T-Satellite at just $10 a month,” Sievert said during the call.

He also confirmed that T-Satellite will be included for free with T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond and Go 5G Next plans.

“Commercial service starts in July, and this Gen 1 pricing will be good for at least a year for everyone,” he added. That means the $10 monthly price for T-Satellite should stay in place until at least July 2026, after which T-Mobile may adjust it.

Meanwhile, the webpage for T-Mobile’s Starlink service has been updated to reflect that Experience More customers will also get T-Satellite free of charge “through the end of the year.”

“Everybody else, including Verizon and AT&T customers, can get it for a limited time for $10/mo. (savings of $5/mo),” the page notes, suggesting that once the limited-time “Gen 1” pricing ends, the service could return to its originally planned $15 monthly cost.