Last chance to get Mint Mobile unlimited with no hard caps for the equivalent of $15 a month

TL;DR Mint Mobile’s unlimited annual plan’s 50% off promotion is a great way to save, but you’ll only have until the end of the month to get this offer.

You’ll pay just $180 a year for service, which works out to $15 a month.

The plan includes unlimited data, with speeds only deprioritized after 35GB and only during congestion.

Earlier this summer, Mint Mobile brought back its exceptional 50% off promotion for annual customers interested in an unlimited plan. If you’ve yet to take advantage, you don’t have much longer, as the promotion is set to end on the last day of September. While it’s possible the deal will return eventually, it’s unlikely to return anytime soon.

This deal brings service down to the equivalent of just $15 a month, though you’ll have to pay the full $180 upfront. To say that this is ridiculously cheap for truly unlimited would be an understatement.

Mint Mobile might not have in-store support, streaming perks, or any fancy extras, but you do get real unlimited data with no firm caps for significantly less than you’d get for even the cheapest T-Mobile postpaid plan.

This wasn’t always the case, as Mint previously only allowed 35GB of usage before it dropped permanently to nearly unusable speeds for the rest of the month. In 2025, you’ll still have slower prioritization after 35GB of data, but only during times of congestion. This means that you might find peak hours are a little on the slow side, but off-peak performance typically shouldn’t change much, if any.

Despite slower priority on paper, in most situations, you won’t notice a big difference between Mint and T-Mobile postpaid if you live in an area with modest or low congestion. For those who live in an area with heavier T-Mobile traffic? You might want to consider an alternative like Visible, which comes close to Mint’s value and even exceeds it in some ways, but runs on Verizon’s network instead.

Want to know more about Mint Mobile? Check out my Mint vs T-Mobile comparison for an even closer look.

