Midjourney Stylize Parameter: What is it and how to use it

One of the most significant uses of AI these days is generative AI through services like Midjourney. Midjourney is a machine-learning-based image generator that can convert natural language text prompts into high-quality images. It relies on you inputting a concise prompt that aligns with your vision and can be understood by the service in the same sense. To that end, Midjourney uses parameters that help users tweak the output of the image. One such parameter is the Stylize parameter. But what is the Stylize parameter, and how does it work? We explore this in this article.

What is the Midjourney Stylize Parameter, and how does it work? Parameters are options added to prompts that change how an image is generated. By default, the Midjourney bot produces a certain type of image, but users have control over the different parameters that can change the output.

The Stylize parameter in Midjourney affects the artistic color, composition, and form within the image output.

In our experience, Midjourney has its own “style” that it attaches to images, graduating them from simple prompts into artistic images. The default value for the –stylize parameter is 100, but you can change it to any whole number between 0-1,000.

If you want your image to have stronger details, you should increase the number, though keep in mind that you will be allowing the bot to tangentially deviate from the prompt by that much margin to create artistic details. Similarly, lower the number if you want fewer details in your image and a simpler output.

For example, here are the outputs for a prompt “child’s drawing of a cat” at various stylize levels.

Stylize: 0 Stylize: 50 Stylize: 100 Stylize: 250 Stylize: 500 Stylize: 750

You can see how Midjourney is sticking closer to what a child would draw in the lower stylize values. As the value increases, the net details in the images also increase, to the point where the art direction resembles that of a child, while an average kid would likely not be able to add so many details to the image.

Similarly, here are the outputs for a prompt “colorful risograph of a fig” at various stylize levels.

Stylize: 50 Stylize: 100 Stylize: 250 Stylize: 750

You can see the same trend, with higher stylize values adding a lot more detail to the subject and even the background in some instances. Mastering the stylize parameter is crucial if you want maximum utility from your Midjourney subscription plan.

How to use the Midjourney Stylize Parameter To use the Stylize parameter, add the following code to the end of your prompt:

Code Copy Text --stylize <value>

Here, replace the <value> field with a number between 0-1,000, with the default being 100.

Your complete command will look something like this:

Code Copy Text /imagine prompt <your written prompt> --stylize 100

You can also change the default stylize value and set it to a pre-defined level. Here are the levels defined under Midjourney version 5.2: Style Low: 50

Style Med: 100 (default)

Style High: 250

Style Very High: 750 Now that you know what Stylize does in Midjourney, we recommend that you play around with the values with your next prompt. With this, you can guide Midjourney to create an image close to your vision. You can also explore other top AI image generators to find other tools that may be able to match your vision.

FAQs

What is the value of stylize in Midjourney? The default value of stylize in Midjourney v5.2 is 100.

