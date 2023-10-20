The closest thing to an official Midjourney app is now free to download

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR You can now access Midjourney’s tools via a new app.

Niji Journey uses the service to create anime characters and scenes.

The app is available to download for free, but you’ll need a Midjourney subscription.

Midjourney is one of the best AI image generator tools on the market. It’s easy to use and produces excellent results. Until now, its functionality was limited to its Discord chat app. Now, you can get a taste of Midjourney through its first app experience.

As spotted by VentureBeat, the Niji Journey app employs Midjourney’s generative AI smarts to produce anime characters and scenes from text prompts. Although this app is predominantly for anime lovers and isn’t solely developed by Midjourney, you can produce normal images by toggling on a specific mode.

There’s a dizzyingly broad array of settings and features, but the app does an excellent job presenting these sensibly. Users can meld together two images into one, fine-tune background details or character features, upscale an image or zoom into a scene, and switch between various animation styles. You can also browse a feed of community-made images.

Notably, the app is free to download, and you’ll get 20 free generations initially. However, you’ll need to pay for Midjourney itself to use the service beyond this. Legacy users can use their Discord details to access the app’s features.

Where is the official Midjourney app? Midjourney is pondering releasing its own app, but the company does not provide a timeline for its release. Nevertheless, the service is set to gain some new features this month, from an upscale setting for 4,000 x 4,000 resolution images and more style settings for users.

Niji Journey is the closest you’ll get to Midjourney on your phone, at least for now. Download it for Android or iOS below.

