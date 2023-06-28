Best price yet on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Laptop shoppers have been served with a bit of a gift this morning, with an unprecedented 31% price drop on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. It has been available for less than nine months, but now is your chance to pick it up for just $899.99. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for $899.99 ($400 off)

The 2022 laptop comes in two size configurations: 13.5- or 15-inch. This deal is on the smaller model, which combines with the sleek and lightweight design to produce an ultra-portable device. Even the best discounts before today hadn’t dropped the price below $950, and three of the four colorways are available at this deal price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (2022) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (2022) The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a sleek and lightweight laptop powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor. It features a 13.5-inch or 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, a backlit keyboard, and up to 19 hours of battery life. See price at Amazon Save $400.00

The configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 features a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core Evo i5 processor, backed up by 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Battery life is exceptional, providing up to 19 hours of usage on a single charge. The PixelSense touchscreen display features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as being complimented by Studio Mics and an upgraded camera compatible with Windows Hello. Thunderbolt 4 support is also integrated, enhancing the device’s connectivity capabilities.

