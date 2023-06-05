Microsoft is finally putting Cortana for Windows out of its misery

Microsoft made tech headlines this year with its Bing Chat AI tool and several other AI-powered services. But the company’s original smart assistant, Cortana, has somehow lingered on in Windows and several other services.

Now, Microsoft has announced (h/t: Windows Central) that it’s killing off Cortana in Windows in favor of its new AI tools. The Redmond company explained on its website:

We are making some changes to Windows that will impact users of the Cortana app. Starting in late 2023, we will no longer support Cortana in Windows as a standalone app.

Microsoft is directing affected users to try the AI-powered Bing and Bing Chat, Windows 11 voice access, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Windows Copilot.