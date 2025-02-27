Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Users are learning that they can ask Microsoft Copilot how to activate Windows 11 without paying.

The AI will reply with third-party scripts you can use to pirate the OS.

You can even ask it to provide a detailed guide on how to do it.

If you’re still on Windows 10 and want to upgrade the traditional way, you can go to Microsoft’s website and buy Windows 11 for $139. While we don’t recommend it, you can go the alternative route and get it for free by pirating it. If you do decide to wave that Jolly Roger, Copilot may be willing to lend you a hand.

Users on Reddit are discovering that they can turn to Microsoft’s AI companion, Copilot, for help with pirating Windows 11. By submitting a simple prompt asking if there are scripts to activate Windows 11, Copilot will dutifully respond with the answers you’re looking for.

Not only will it tell you about third-party scripts you can use, but it will also provide links that will direct you to a GitHub repository for activating the OS. And if you need help going through the process, you can ask Copilot for detailed step-by-step instructions to guide you along the way.

It’s important to note that Copilot isn’t creating anything original here. These methods have existed long before anyone noticed this quirk in the AI assistant. Copilot is just making it easier to find this information. But what’s interesting is that Microsoft hasn’t barred Copilot from answering questions like these.

Again, we wouldn’t recommend going down this route as there are risks involved. Running third-party scripts and activators could expose your PC to malware.

