This open-source tool can activate practically every Windows and Office release

TL;DR Popular Windows activator tool MAS (Microsoft Activation Scripts) has been updated to v3.0 with TSforge, the developer group’s most powerful activation exploit yet.

With TSforge, MAS can activate every edition of every version of Windows since Windows 7, along with every Windows addon and Office version since Office 2013.

Windows remains the most popular operating system for desktops and laptops, even though many people swear by other operating systems. To legally use Windows, you have to pay Microsoft for a Windows license, a monetary incentive that helps keep the OS in active development. However, some methods let you activate Windows without paying, effectively pirating the operating system. The easiest and most popular of those methods has just received a new update that allows users to activate every edition of every version of Windows since Windows 7, along with every Windows addon and Office version since Office 2013.

The Massgrave team is behind one of the most popular Windows activation tools of the current era, MAS (Microsoft Activation Scripts). MAS is an open-source Windows and Office activator that works surprisingly painlessly and effectively, given the complexity behind the whole series of exploits it uses.

The Massgrave team has added a new tool to MAS called TSforge, claiming it to be one of their most powerful activation exploits ever. As mentioned, it can activate every edition of every version of Windows since Windows 7 and even do it for Windows addons and every Office version since Office 2013. What makes TSforge potent is that it directly targets Windows’ current DRM system, the Software Protection Platform (SPP), instead of exploiting various activation methods that interact with it.

As Techspot mentions, with MAS v3.0 that comes equipped with TSforge, users can activate various addons for commercial Windows licenses, including the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, available for some Windows 7 to 10 editions. Alternatively, they can extend Windows 10 updates through methods previously discovered for Windows 7. If you want to, you can continue to use previous methods to activate newer Windows and Office releases.

Is MAS piracy? It falls within the definition, but it doesn’t seem like Microsoft cares enough to react. MAS itself is hosted on Microsoft-owned GitHub, so the company has all the power to pull down the project at any time, but it has chosen not to do so yet. Microsoft employees have also been allegedly spotted using MAS to activate Windows (as spotted by BleepingComputer) when other methods fail, so the company is well aware of its existence.

Regardless, the Massgrave team went to great lengths to document their exploit process for educational purposes. It’s fascinating to learn how such exploits are created, even if you disagree with them in principle. The team even praises SPP as an advanced and well-built DRM system and a definite upgrade over Windows XP’s DRM.

