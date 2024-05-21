Microsoft just showed off the future of AI assistants in video games and its hella cool!

Microsoft

TL;DR Copilot will soon help guide players inside Minecraft.

Microsoft showed off a demo of the AI working inside the game at its Surface event.

The AI will be able to see the gameplay and help players with useful tips using natural language.

Microsoft’s Surface event was a big one. Not only did the company announce the Copilot Plus PC platform and new Surface laptops, but it also showed off some exciting upcoming capabilities for its AI assistant.

Copilot, Microsoft’s competitor to Google Gemini, is all set to make its appearance inside video games. The company showed off a very interesting demo of the AI assisting a player inside Minecraft. In it, the player and Copilot can be heard interacting in natural language. The player asks Copilot for advice on how to craft a sword, and in return, the AI tells the player to open their inventory and helps them select items that can be used for sword making. It even tells the player about materials that are missing from their inventory. Super cool!

Copilot’s real-time conversational capabilities are powered by OpenAI’s latest GPT-4o model. Thanks to it, Copilot can now hear, speak, and help players as they play a game. Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, calls it “a magical experience” that is “smart, intuitive, natural, and useful.”

Microsoft didn’t specify if they plan on bringing Copilot to other Xbox or PC games in the future, but that sure seems like a possibility. If this concept takes off, game guides available online and platforms that publish them could soon become a thing of the past. It remains to be seen how accurate AI can be in guiding gameplay and how developers will tackle AI hallucinations.

