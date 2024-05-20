Copilot Plus PCs are here: Every device announced so far

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft has unveiled Copilot Plus PCs, a new category of AI-powered Windows devices designed to redefine personal computing.

These PCs boast powerful new silicon, all-day battery life, and innovative AI features enabled by dedicated NPUs.

Major manufacturers, including Microsoft, Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, have already announced their Copilot Plus PCs.

Microsoft has unveiled its ambitious initiative, Copilot Plus PCs, marking a significant step in the ongoing integration of artificial intelligence into our lives. These devices aim to redefine the capabilities of Windows machines by embedding AI at every level of their architecture.

The Copilot Plus PCs boast new silicon chips, including the much-awaited Snapdragon X Elite, capable of an impressive 40+ trillion operations per second, promising significant performance enhancements. Coupled with extended battery life and access to sophisticated AI models, these devices aim to deliver a powerful and intelligent computing experience.

One of the most notable aspects of Copilot Plus PCs is their focus on on-device AI processing. This approach aims to overcome traditional limitations of cloud-based AI, such as latency and privacy concerns, by bringing AI capabilities directly to the user’s device.

Features like Recall, Cocreator, and Live Captions illustrate the potential of this on-device AI. Recall, for instance, aims to solve the universal frustration of searching for files or information that you vaguely remember. By leveraging your personal semantic index built and stored entirely on your device, Recall allows you to quickly find what you’re looking for, like having a photographic memory for your PC usage.

Cocreator could transform image creation and editing by combining your ink strokes with text prompts to generate new images in near real-time. Live Captions can turn any audio passing through your PC into real-time English captions. This feature is slated to support over 40 languages and work even when you’re offline.

Microsoft emphasizes that Copilot Plus PCs are not just about AI features but also represent a substantial leap in overall performance and security. The new system architecture, incorporating a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), aims to deliver up to 20 times more power and 100 times more efficiency for AI tasks compared to previous generations. Security is also a key focus, with the Microsoft Pluton Security processor enabled by default and enhanced security features integrated into Windows 11.

The first wave of Copilot Plus PCs is here

To qualify as a Copilot Plus PC, a device must possess at least 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and, crucially, an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Currently, only Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips meet this threshold. Microsoft’s announcement was followed by a wave of AI-powered Windows 11 PCs, all boasting Arm-based Snapdragon X CPUs with dedicated NPUs for AI tasks.

Microsoft Microsoft’s Surface Laptop and Surface Pro naturally lead the charge, emphasizing sleek design, high performance, and seamless integration with Microsoft’s AI features. The Surface Laptop received a significant update, boasting an 80% performance boost over the previous generation and a battery life exceeding 22 hours. It comes with a 13 or 15-inch touchscreen display with 600 nits of brightness, a studio camera, and a haptic touchpad. As a Copilot Plus PC, it fully integrates Microsoft’s AI features through the Copilot key. Starting at $1,000, it ships on June 18.

The Surface Pro also got a major performance upgrade, claimed to be 90% faster than its predecessor. A notable option is an OLED display with a “near-infinite” contrast ratio. Microsoft highlighted the device’s cameras, touting the front-facing camera as its best yet and the rear camera’s 4K video capabilities. A new Flex keyboard design allows for versatile use, and other features include a customizable haptic touchpad, Wi-Fi 7, and expanded multi-monitor support. The Surface Pro also starts at $1,000 and ships on June 18.

HP HP entered the AI PC arena with two new offerings, the Omnibook X and the EliteBook Ultra G1q, both powered by the Snapdragon X Elite CPU. The Omnibook X, a revival of HP’s classic OmniBook line, boasts a 14-inch multitouch display with Corning Gorilla Glass, dual speakers with HP audio boost technology, and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility. Under the hood, it offers up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of solid-state storage. Starting at $1,149, it will be available on June 18.

The EliteBook Ultra G1q targets business professionals, emphasizing AI capabilities and security with its Snapdragon X Elite CPU. Notable features include Poly Camera Pro software running on the NPU for optimized video calls and advanced endpoint security to protect against firmware-level threats. The laptop comes with a 14-inch touchscreen, fast-charging battery, and 16GB of RAM with up to 1TB of storage. It will be released on June 18 and has a starting price of $1,700.

Both models feature the Copilot key for quick access to Microsoft’s digital assistant and sport a new helix-shaped logo, marking HP’s AI PC lineup.

Dell Dell announced many new products under the Copilot Plus PC umbrella. The refreshed XPS 13, powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip, is leading the charge. This laptop features the series’ signature sleek design with a machined aluminum exterior and Gorilla Glass. It offers a touch function row and an optional 3K touch display. Preorders are open now for a starting price of $1,300, and shipments are expected later this year.

The Inspiron line also got an AI upgrade. The new Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 Plus both feature Snapdragon X Plus processors and integrated Microsoft Copilot. The Inspiron 14 Plus boasts a more powerful CPU, with ten cores and speeds up to 3.4GHz. It starts at $1,100 and is expected to be available later this year. Details on pricing and availability for the standard Inspiron 14 will be released in the coming months.

For enterprise users, Dell introduced the Latitude 5455 and Latitude 7455, powered by Snapdragon X Plus processors, with the 7455 offering an optional Snapdragon X Elite upgrade. The Latitude 7455 boasts a 360-degree 2-in-1 design and is touted as Dell’s thinnest Latitude laptop yet. Pricing and availability information for these models will be announced later this year.

Asus ASUS joined the AI laptop race with the Vivobook S15 OLED, a 15.6-inch ultra-thin model powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor. The laptop features several ASUS-developed AI applications, including AiSense, a camera system that optimizes power consumption and security by detecting user presence and gaze. Additionally, it debuts StoryCube, an AI assistant for managing digital assets.

In addition to its AI capabilities, the Vivobook S15 OLED offers a 15.6-inch OLED display, a Harman Kardon-certified audio system with Dolby Atmos sound, and a 70 Wh battery that promises up to 18 hours of use. It’s available for preorder now, and prices start at $1,299.

Lenovo Lenovo’s first Copilot Plus PC is the Yoga Slim 7x, a sleek laptop powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip. It features a 14.5-inch 3K OLED display, a quad-mic setup, and a design lighter than the MacBook Air. The Yoga Slim 7x is going on preorder with a starting price of $1,300. Additionally, Lenovo has announced the upcoming ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, another AI-focused PC powered by a powerful NPU processor. Further details on this model have yet to be revealed.

Acer Acer’s Swift 14 AI is a 14.5-inch touchscreen laptop powered by a Snapdragon X CPU. It is housed in a metal chassis and features a 2.5K touchscreen display, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The laptop will be available in July and start at $1,100.

Samsung Samsung announced a refresh to its Galaxy Book 4 series, called the Galaxy Book 4 Edge series. These laptops, available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, boast 3K AMOLED displays and feature a full-size HDMI port, two USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 16-inch version additionally includes a full-size USB-A port, a microSD card reader, and a number pad.

Beyond standard specs, the laptops offer features like an anti-reflective touchscreen, a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Auto Super Resolution. Additionally, the laptops claim to deliver a long battery life exceeding 20 hours.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge series starts at $1,349.99 for the 14-inch model and goes up to $1,749.99 for the 16-inch pro model with 1TB of storage. They will be available beginning June 18, 2024.

It’s worth noting that while these are the major announcements from Microsoft’s event, other manufacturers are likely to join the Copilot Plus PC ecosystem in the near future.

The introduction of Copilot Plus PCs signifies a pivotal shift in the PC industry, with AI integration becoming a central focus for manufacturers. Whether this new generation of devices will truly revolutionize personal computing remains to be seen, but the early offerings show promising potential for now.

