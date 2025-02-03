Android users are losing access to Microsoft 365's 'free' VPN

It has only been a little less than two years since Microsoft launched “privacy protection” on Android in the US. Like any other VPN, this Microsoft Defender app feature protects users’ privacy while they’re browsing the web, whether they’re on a secure connection or using public Wi-Fi. But now the tech giant is ending support for the VPN on all available devices.

In a support document, Microsoft has confirmed it is discontinuing privacy protection from the Defender app for individuals. The Microsoft 365 benefit is being removed from Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. However, the company mentions:

Defender for iOS users, please note, web protection (anti-phishing) on iOS uses a VPN to help keep you safer from harmful links. You will continue to see a VPN used for the purposes of web protection and this local (loop-back) VPN is different from the privacy protection feature.

Microsoft doesn’t explicitly state why it’s removing the feature. But it does offer an explanation that seems to imply that not enough people were taking advantage of the perk. Its statement reads:

Our goal is to ensure you, and your family remain safer online. We routinely evaluate the usage and effectiveness of our features. As such, we are removing the privacy protection feature and will invest in new areas that will better align to customer needs.

Support for privacy protection is scheduled to end on February 28, 2025. If you’re a Windows, iOS, or macOS user, there’s nothing you need to do. However, if you’ve been using the feature on Android, Microsoft says you should remove the VPN profile from your device. Failing to do so won’t impact your device, but the company recommends doing so because your profile won’t be used by Defender.