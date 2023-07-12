How to remove and delete a Microsoft account from Windows 11

Microsoft really, really wants you to sign into Windows 11 with one of its cloud accounts, for the obvious reason that it encourages you to use other services like Microsoft 365, OneDrive , and Xbox Game Pass . If you’re looking to sever from the cloud, though, it’s entirely possible to switch a local account and remove all traces of the cloud-based one. Here’s how.

The most important part of the process involves switching from a Microsoft account to a local (offline) login. Be warned, of course, that doing this means you won’t get features like automatic file or settings sync. On the plus side, there’s no worry about internet connectivity for sign-ins, and it makes it easier to have radically different experiences across multiple PCs. Follow this process:

Open the Settings app.

Select Accounts > Your info .

. Choose Sign in with a local account instead under Account settings .

under . Follow prompts to confirm, including entering your current PIN or password.

Fill in the password fields. You can leave these blank to skip sign-in, but we recommend against that unless you’re not worried at all about theft or hacking.

Click Next, then Sign out and Finish.

You’re not quite done yet. To completely remove a Microsoft account from Windows 11, you need to scrub it from the Accounts section of the Settings app.

In Settings, go to Accounts > Email and accounts .

. Select your Microsoft account (identifiable via a Microsoft logo), then click Remove .

. Click Yes to confirm.

Note that you can go to Accounts > Family and other users, Accounts > Other users, or Accounts > Access work or school to remove secondary Microsoft accounts, but you’ll need to use the steps above to disable your own account. You won’t see the Remove option on a PC’s primary Microsoft account until login is switched to local.