Want a free Galaxy A35? Today's your lucky day, but you need to act fast

TL;DR Metro is offering a Samsung Galaxy A35 for free on the Metro Flex Plus line.

This is the company’s first exclusive T-Mobile Tuesdays deal and is only available today (February 25).

You’ll need to download the Metro app to take advantage of this deal.

T-Mobile frequently offers various deals as part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion. Now, subsidiary Metro is getting its own exclusive T-Mobile Tuesdays deal, and it’s worth a look if you’re in the market for a cheap and reliable Galaxy phone.

Metro’s first exclusive T-Mobile Tuesdays deal allows you to get a Samsung Galaxy A35 for free when you sign up for or add a Metro Flex Plus line. The offer is only available today (February 25) via the Metro app.

The fine print notes that you need to be a Metro customer for at least 30 days to take advantage of this offer. The carrier adds that there is a limit of four devices per account. Nevertheless, this is a solid deal if you’re in the market for an upgrade and you’re a Metro subscriber already.

Is the Galaxy A35 worth it? The Samsung Galaxy A35 isn’t a flagship like the Galaxy S25 series, but it’s still a good cheap Android phone for $400. Expect a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a budget-tier Exynos 1380 chip, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging speeds. The phone also has a 50MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera setup, microSD support, and an IP67 rating.

Colleague Ryan Haines noted in his Galaxy A35 review that this was Samsung’s best budget phone of 2024. He praised the battery life, software, durable design, and long-term update policy. However, Ryan also took issue with the lack of wireless charging, disappointing camera zoom, and lack of Galaxy AI features.

In saying so, the Galaxy A35 is about a year old now. So don’t be surprised if the Galaxy A36 launches in the next month or two.

