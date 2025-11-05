Metro by T-Mobile is overhauling its insurance, with plans starting at just $3 a month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Metro by T-Mobile has announced plans to replace its old PHP insurance with a new three-tier Metro Protection plan.

While Metro’s old plans started at $5, the new service begins at $3 a month, with its most expensive option maxing out at $10 a month.

New features include same-day screen repairs, more claims, added perks like McAfee and Scam Shield, and more.

Last night, US Mobile announced plans for its new insurance service, which will officially launch next week under the name US Mobile Protect. Hot on its heels, Metro by T-Mobile has unveiled a new insurance program of its own.

Unlike US Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile already offered insurance through its older Premium Handset Protection (PHP) program, provided in partnership with Assurant and starting at $5 per month. T-Mobile hasn’t officially confirmed its new insurance partner this time, but the rebrand signals a major change.

The new Metro Protection plan improves on the old PHP program with more claim options, same-day screen repairs, and expanded support. Metro will offer three tiers, ranging from $3 to $10 per month (excluding taxes).

Here’s a quick breakdown of what to expect: Basic ($3 a month): One claim per year for accidental damage, loss, or theft. Service fees range from $20 to $275. Includes unlimited claims for mechanical and electrical failure.

($3 a month): One claim per year for accidental damage, loss, or theft. Service fees range from $20 to $275. Includes unlimited claims for mechanical and electrical failure. Advanced ($6 a month): Up to five claims per year for accidental damage, loss, or theft. Service fees range from $20 to $175 for damage or failure, and the same loss/theft deductible as Basic. Includes screen repair for $20–$29.

($6 a month): Up to five claims per year for accidental damage, loss, or theft. Service fees range from $20 to $175 for damage or failure, and the same loss/theft deductible as Basic. Includes screen repair for $20–$29. Complete ($10 a month): Unlimited claims across all categories, with much lower service fees — $10 to $90 for damage or failure, and $20 to $275 for loss/theft. Metro Protection Advanced and Complete also include extras like McAfee protection and unlimited tech support, while the Complete plan adds Scam Shield Premium. On paper, Metro Protection looks like a solid upgrade, though we haven’t had any hands-on experience with it yet. Plan to sign up? Let us know in the comments below.

