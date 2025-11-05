100 lucky US Mobile users will get a free Pixel 10 when signing up for 'Protect' insurance

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR US Mobile has launched its new Protect phone insurance service, powered by Akko.

The first 100 new customers who sign up and buy an annual plan for $36 get a free Pixel 10.

The first 10,000 customers can get device protection for $3 per month during the first year, with regular pricing at $75 annually.

While US Mobile offers a wide range of features, phone insurance previously wasn’t part of the picture. That’s no longer the case, as today the company announced plans for its Protect service. Even better, US Mobile is celebrating by giving away a free Pixel 10 to the first 100 customers to sign up for the service.

Let’s start with the free phone offer. As you would expect, there is some fine print. To qualify, you must be among the first 100 people to sign up and purchase an annual plan, which costs just $36 for the first year for this promotion. The offer is also limited to new US Mobile customers. This is a heck of a deal, considering how little you’ll be paying for the first year’s service. Of course, that also means you’ll need to be one of the first 100 customers.

Existing customers or new ones who do not choose the annual plan are not left out entirely. While they will not get a free phone, the first 10,000 customers can get device protection for only $3 per month for the first year. After that, the regular price is $75 per year.

As for what US Mobile Protect actually includes, details are still limited. The service, powered by Akko, will reportedly allow unlimited claims and “unlimited coverage,” but the company has yet to get into the specifics. The new service launches on November 10, and more information should be available by then. In the meantime, existing customers can sign in to their US Mobile account to join the update list.

