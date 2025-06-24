Metro by T-Mobile celebrates 'Best Network' title with more high-speed data for all

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Metro by T-Mobile is increasing the premium data limits for its most popular plans.

The new, higher premium data caps will apply to Metro Flex Unlimited and Flex Unlimited Plus plans starting June 26.

T-Mobile is celebrating its recently awarded “Best Network” title with a host of perks for both new and existing users. Joining in on the festivities, Metro by T-Mobile, the carrier’s prepaid wireless brand, is also giving subscribers more bang for their buck.

Starting June 26, Metro customers on 5G plans will get more high-speed data at no extra cost. The $50 Metro Flex Unlimited plan with AutoPay is getting a bump from 35GB to 50GB of premium data. Meanwhile, the $60 Metro Flex Unlimited Plus plan with AutoPay will see an even bigger upgrade, jumping from 35GB to 70GB.

Metro hasn’t labeled this as a limited-time promotion, suggesting these data increases are permanent. Keep in mind, though, that data speeds may slow down after you hit your high-speed limit.

Looking to switch or upgrade? Now’s a great time to check out Metro’s latest plans and deals, as you might find more value than ever before.

