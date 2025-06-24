Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Metro by T-Mobile celebrates 'Best Network' title with more high-speed data for all
1 hour ago
- Metro by T-Mobile is increasing the premium data limits for its most popular plans.
- The new, higher premium data caps will apply to Metro Flex Unlimited and Flex Unlimited Plus plans starting June 26.
T-Mobile is celebrating its recently awarded “Best Network” title with a host of perks for both new and existing users. Joining in on the festivities, Metro by T-Mobile, the carrier’s prepaid wireless brand, is also giving subscribers more bang for their buck.
Starting June 26, Metro customers on 5G plans will get more high-speed data at no extra cost. The $50 Metro Flex Unlimited plan with AutoPay is getting a bump from 35GB to 50GB of premium data. Meanwhile, the $60 Metro Flex Unlimited Plus plan with AutoPay will see an even bigger upgrade, jumping from 35GB to 70GB.
Metro hasn’t labeled this as a limited-time promotion, suggesting these data increases are permanent. Keep in mind, though, that data speeds may slow down after you hit your high-speed limit.
Looking to switch or upgrade? Now’s a great time to check out Metro’s latest plans and deals, as you might find more value than ever before.