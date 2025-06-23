T-Mobile named best network in the US, celebrates with new perk

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is now rated the best network in the US, and in order to celebrate, it is offering a free year of DoorDash DashPass to customers starting July 8 via the T-Life app, saving you $120.

The offer is available to most T-Mobile plans, including Experience, Go5G, Magenta, and T-Mobile One.

You have until August 4 to redeem the offer, though T-Mobile says the perk will be offered again next year as well.

Today, T-Mobile hosted a major live stream event to celebrate the latest Ookla report, which declares the Uncarrier as the best network in the US. The claim is backed by half a billion real-world tests on millions of devices, though, as always, actual performance can vary depending on your city or region. More importantly, alongside the not-so-humble brag, T-Mobile is also introducing a new perk to mark the occasion.

Starting July 8, you’ll be able to snag a year’s subscription to DoorDash DashPass via the T-Life app. For those who’ve never used it, the subscription service gives you steep discounts on DoorDash delivery fees, special promotions, and more.

This service normally runs $10 a month, which means a savings of $120 a year. While the promotion is technically a one-off perk that won’t be available after August 4, T-Mobile clarified that it intends to offer this promotion again next year as well.

So, what plan do you need to get DashPass for free? Although T-Mobile hasn’t spelled out every qualifying plan, it did mention that all its current plans, Go5G plans, Magenta, and even T-Mobile One plans should be covered. In other words, most prepaid plans will get in on the action. It’s also possible this could be extended to certain prepaid plans that have T-Mobile Tuesday service, but that’s just speculation at this stage. I’ve reached out to T-Mobile and will update if and when I learn more.

